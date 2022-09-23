Can chewing gum help you lose weight?

Chewing gum won't magically help you shed those extra kilos but it can burn calories and curb appetite. Know the 5 benefits of chewing gum for weight loss.

Remember when we were kids and asked for gum, only to have our moms refuse, saying it could get stuck in our throats or cause cavities? That is probably why gum has had a bad reputation over the years. But now, there is some buzz about chewing gum potentially helping with weight loss. Many people believe that it can curb cravings, tone facial muscles, or keep us from mindlessly munching. But is there any truth to these claims? While chewing gum might not lead to dramatic weight loss, research suggests it could help burn a few extra calories and reduce snacking. Let us dig into the science behind the benefits of chewing gum for weight loss!

Health Shots got in touch with nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, to understand if chewing gum is good for weight loss or not.

Chewing gum for weight loss

If you want to lose those extra kilos, know these 5 benefits of chewing gum for weight loss:

1. Increases heart rate

Chewing gum can increase your heart rate, which helps boost metabolism. The act of chewing stimulates the brain and body, leading to increased blood flow and a rise in heart rate. A study published in the Journal of Exercise Science and Fitness found that chewing gum while walking prompted people to walk faster and exert more energy, potentially reducing the risk of weight gain as they age. “This can contribute to a higher calorie burn throughout the day,” explains Dr Patil.

2. Reduce appetite

One of the most well-known benefits of chewing gum for weight loss is its ability to help reduce hunger pangs and curb appetite. When you chew gum, it can create the sensation of having eaten something, thus helping to suppress feelings of hunger. Those who chewed gum between meals experienced fewer cravings and less desire to snack. This can reduce overeating throughout the day.

3. Help with cravings

Cravings for sugary or unhealthy foods can derail any weight loss plan. However, chewing gum may serve as an effective distraction. According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, chewing gum before and after meals can reduce impulsive eating by providing a simple, satisfying substitute for unhealthy snacks. Instead of reaching for a calorie-laden snack, popping a piece of gum can temporarily curb hunger, making it easier to stick to healthier choices.

4. Cuts calorie intake

One of the most direct benefits of chewing gum for weight loss is that it helps reduce overall calorie intake. By chewing gum after meals or when you feel the urge to snack, you can stave off the temptation to eat unnecessary calories. People who chew gum after meals consume fewer calories, as they feel more full and are less likely to snack. This can help maintain a calorie deficit (when you are consuming fewer calories than you are burning over time), which is essential for weight loss.

5. Burn calories

Though chewing gum might not lead to a significant amount of weight loss on its own, it can contribute to a minor calorie burn. Dr Patil says, “On average, chewing gum burns around 11 calories per hour. While this may seem small, when combined with other weight loss strategies, every little bit counts.” Consistent habits, such as chewing gum throughout the day, add up over time and can support your weight loss efforts.

While chewing gum alone is unlikely to lead to dramatic weight loss, it can certainly complement a healthy lifestyle by helping to reduce appetite, control cravings, and even burn a few extra calories. It is a simple habit that may have a small but positive impact on your weight loss efforts.

Which chewing gum is best for weight loss?

Sugar-free chewing gum for weight loss is the best option, as it contains fewer calories—typically less than 5 per piece, compared to around 10 for regular gum. However, the American Diabetes Association warns that sugar-free gums are not calorie-free. So it is important to consume chewing gum for weight loss in moderation.

Are there any side effects of eating chewing gum for weight loss?

Chewing gum has little or no nutritional benefits, so it should be consumed in moderation. Here are its side effects:

Tooth decay as constant chewing can wear down enamel.

People may also experience jaw pain or discomfort from repetitive motion.

Chewing gum, even sugar-free varieties, can lead to stomach issues like diarrhea or other digestive problems.

It is important to be mindful of these potential side effects of chewing gum for weight loss. So, enjoy it in moderation.

