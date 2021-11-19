3 drinks for insomnia and 3 more if you want to stay awake

Drinking the right beverage at the right time of the day can do wonders for your sleep cycle. Here are some drinks for insomnia and some beverages that help keep you alert.

Nothing compares to a good night’s sleep. With us struggling to meet deadlines at work, and fulfilling responsibilities at home, sleeping well has become a pre-requisite of good health. However, either we stay up for binge-watching sessions or just don’t fall asleep, even if we want to! So, what is the solution? These drinks for insomnia can help you. What else? We also have something for those who have trouble waking themselves up! Check these three other drinks that can help keep you alert and active throughout the day.

Drinks that help you to sleep better

Here are some drinks for insomnia that you can try out.

1. Warm milk with turmeric and black pepper

A cup of warm milk with a pinch of turmeric and black pepper, but without sugar, can really do wonders. This is one of the perfect drinks for insomnia. “Milk is rich in tryptophan, which helps increase the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin in our body. Turmeric further adds on to the process and improves the body’s immunity as well,” says nutritionist Dr Parul Malhotra Bahl

2. Warm milk with nutmeg

One of the best drinks for insomnia is milk with some nutmeg. Take a cup of warm milk and add a pinch of nutmeg. Do not add sugar. “Nutmeg works as a miracle for insomnia. The potent medicinal properties of nutmeg help in calming nerves and releasing serotonin, which induces sleep,” shares Bahl. According to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, nutmeg helps to induce and also increases the duration of sleep.

3. Chamomile tea

When it comes to tackling sleeplessness, chamomile tea is one of the best drinks for insomnia. For a long time, this tea has served as a natural remedy to reduce inflammation in the body, and treat anxiety. It has an antioxidant called apigenin, which is said to help induce sleep.

Drinks that help you stay awake?



Now that we know the drinks for insomnia, we also need to be aware of what to drink to keep awake. There are multiple times when our work or other commitments require us to stay awake, but our eyelids are heavy because of all the sleep. So, what should we do? Bahl has the perfect suggestions.

1. Water

Keeping yourself well hydrated with plain water is enough to wake you up. “It is an energiser, and keeps you full and alert. Having water every 30 minutes will not just help keep your sluggishness away, but will also help the body function properly,” says the expert.

2. Fruit and vegetable smoothie (without sugar)

Here is another great drink that can help you stay awake. Whole fruits offer the perfect amount of carbohydrates to give you that energy dose. Adding healthy fat to the healthy smoothie in the form of avocado, nuts or milk will help you stay full for longer.

“Added vegetables will be a bonus dose of vitamins and minerals. It’s a perfect morning drink to keep you awake and energetic for a long period of time,” shares Bahl.

3. Hot chocolate (made from dark chocolate )

Who doesn’t love a steaming mug of hot chocolate. And believe it or not this is not one of the best drinks for insomnia. In fact, it can actually make you more alert. Dark chocolate has a lower amount of caffeine, as compared to coffee, but the theobromine in dark chocolate helps boost your energy. Moreover, it is also rich in vitamin B12, which helps keep the digestive system on track.

It is not easy to spend sleepless nights, but the following drinks for insomnia are sure to show their results quickly. Alternatively, if you need to stay away, drinking the other three drinks that we suggested can do that for you!