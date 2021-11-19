3 drinks for insomnia and 3 more if you want to stay awake

Chat with
Nothing compares to a good night’s sleep. With us struggling to meet deadlines at work, and fulfilling responsibilities at home, sleeping well has become a pre-requisite of good health. However, either we stay up for binge-watching sessions or just don’t fall asleep, even if we want to! So, what is the solution? These drinks for insomnia can help you. What else? We also have something for those who have trouble waking themselves up! Check these three other drinks that can help keep you alert and active throughout the day.
Here are some drinks for insomnia that you can try out.
A cup of warm milk with a pinch of turmeric and black pepper, but without sugar, can really do wonders. This is one of the perfect drinks for insomnia. “Milk is rich in tryptophan, which helps increase the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin in our body. Turmeric further adds on to the process and improves the body’s immunity as well,” says nutritionist Dr Parul Malhotra Bahl
One of the best drinks for insomnia is milk with some nutmeg. Take a cup of warm milk and add a pinch of nutmeg. Do not add sugar. “Nutmeg works as a miracle for insomnia. The potent medicinal properties of nutmeg help in calming nerves and releasing serotonin, which induces sleep,” shares Bahl. According to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, nutmeg helps to induce and also increases the duration of sleep.
When it comes to tackling sleeplessness, chamomile tea is one of the best drinks for insomnia. For a long time, this tea has served as a natural remedy to reduce inflammation in the body, and treat anxiety. It has an antioxidant called apigenin, which is said to help induce sleep.
Now that we know the drinks for insomnia, we also need to be aware of what to drink to keep awake. There are multiple times when our work or other commitments require us to stay awake, but our eyelids are heavy because of all the sleep. So, what should we do? Bahl has the perfect suggestions.
Keeping yourself well hydrated with plain water is enough to wake you up. “It is an energiser, and keeps you full and alert. Having water every 30 minutes will not just help keep your sluggishness away, but will also help the body function properly,” says the expert.
Here is another great drink that can help you stay awake. Whole fruits offer the perfect amount of carbohydrates to give you that energy dose. Adding healthy fat to the healthy smoothie in the form of avocado, nuts or milk will help you stay full for longer.
“Added vegetables will be a bonus dose of vitamins and minerals. It’s a perfect morning drink to keep you awake and energetic for a long period of time,” shares Bahl.
Who doesn’t love a steaming mug of hot chocolate. And believe it or not this is not one of the best drinks for insomnia. In fact, it can actually make you more alert. Dark chocolate has a lower amount of caffeine, as compared to coffee, but the theobromine in dark chocolate helps boost your energy. Moreover, it is also rich in vitamin B12, which helps keep the digestive system on track.
It is not easy to spend sleepless nights, but the following drinks for insomnia are sure to show their results quickly. Alternatively, if you need to stay away, drinking the other three drinks that we suggested can do that for you!
Make sure to have your beverage of choice at least 30-60 minutes prior to your bed time.
Avoid drinking caffeinated drinks or very sugary beverages.
