23 year old woman dies of cardiac arrest: 6 things to do to reduce the risk

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old Indian woman died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Here are a few things to do to prevent cardiac arrest in women.

Cardiac arrest is no longer restricted to seniors. In fact, it can strike unexpectedly anywhere at any age, even in your 20s. A heartbreaking example of this is a viral video showing a 23-year-old woman collapsing in the middle of her dance performance on stage. Tragically, reports confirmed that the young woman died due to a cardiac arrest, the same fate that befell her brother. It may make you wonder if genetics have anything to do with the high risk of cardiac arrest. Turns out, genetics may be connected with the sudden loss of all heart activity. So, if you have a family history of heart issues, it is best to get yourself checked. There are more ways to protect your heart and reduce the risk of cardiac arrest in women.

What does the viral video show?

A video, posted on February 9, 2025, shows a woman dancing on stage on the occasion of her cousin’s wedding in Madhya Pradesh. Identified as Parinita Jain, the 23-year-old suddenly collapses on stage during her dance performance at a wedding. The MBA graduate passed away after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her younger brother also died of a cardiac arrest when he was 12 years old, as per media reports. It seems like the young woman’s death due to this heart problem may have to do with her genes.

Check out the video here.

Cardiac arrest in women: Do genetics play a role?

While cardiac arrest in women may happen due to several reasons, genetics could be one of them. According to the 2013 research published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology found that this can even lead to sudden death.

“Mutations in specific genes can interfere with normal heart function, leading to sudden cardiac arrest even in seemingly healthy people,” says cardiologist Dr Mahadev Swamy B. Here are some of the primary genetic conditions connected to this heart problem:

1. Channelopathies

“These are disorders caused by mutations in the genes that encode cardiac ion channels, which regulate the electrical impulses of the heart,” says cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse. An electric impulse is the flow of electricity generated by some of the cells in the electrical system of the heart. It triggers the contraction of the muscles of the heart. A well-known example is Long QT Syndrome, which happens when a faulty ion channel disrupts the heart’s repolarisation phase. This can lead to abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and then trigger sudden cardiac arrest in women and men.

2. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, one of the most common genetic heart diseases, causes abnormal thickening of the heart muscle,” says Dr Borse. This thickening can come in the way of blood flow to the heart and disrupt the heart’s electrical pathways. This can lead to dangerous arrhythmias and then cardiac arrest in women and men.

3. Brugada Syndrome

This inherited disorder affects the sodium channels in the heart, leading to abnormal electrical conduction. “Although often asymptomatic, people with Brugada Syndrome are at increased risk for sudden cardiac arrest, particularly during sleep or in situations where their heart is under stress,” says Dr Borse.

How to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest in women?

Here are key prevention strategies that can be adopted to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest in women:

1. Regular medical evaluations

“Women should start paying attention to their heart health from their early 20s, particularly if there is a family history of heart disease,” says Dr Mahadev. Schedule comprehensive cardiovascular exams, including echocardiograms and stress tests, to identify any underlying conditions like hypertension before they become critical.

2. Genetic counseling

Knowing your genetic risk is important to keep your heart healthy. If there is a family history of cardiac arrest, genetic screening can help to pinpoint inherited conditions, allowing for early intervention. “If an inherited condition is detected, medications such as beta-blockers or antiarrhythmic drugs may be prescribed to reduce the likelihood of arrhythmias,” says Dr Mahadev.

3. Follow a balanced diet

Eat well for your overall health, including your heart. Go for a balanced diet, which means you should consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins to help control risk factors like high cholesterol and blood pressure. “Stimulants, including beverages with caffeine, and energy drinks should be strictly avoided, as they can cause irregular heartbeats,” says Dr Mahadev.

4. Exercise regularly

Stay active, but be cautious while choosing the exercises. “Try to engage in moderate-intensity activities such as brisk walking, and cycling to help to improve cardiovascular endurance and circulation,” says Dr Borse. Also, do muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week to build muscle and support overall metabolism and heart function. If you have pre-existing health concerns, check with your doctor before picking an exercise.

5. Manage stress

It is not possible to completely stay away from stress. But make sure it is not chronic stress, as it can contribute to heart disease. “Practices such as meditation, and deep breathing exercises can be of great help in managing stress,” says Dr Borse.

6. Be aware of warning signs of cardiac arrest in women

Learn the signs of heart distress such as unexplained fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or fainting spells. People with sudden cardiac arrest are more likely to have shortness of breath, and chest pain, according to research published in The Lancet Digital Health in 2023. Seek immediate medical attention if you notice the signs of cardiac arrest in women and men.

The viral video of the young woman’s death has put the spotlight on cardiac arrest in women yet again. Annual cardiovascular evaluations are essential though the frequency may increase based on your family history or if symptoms arise. These can help to track your heart health over time.