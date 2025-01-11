10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule: Try the viral trend to rest well at night

Having trouble sleeping every night? Then follow the viral 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule and wake up feeling refreshed the next morning.

You must have heard that sleeping for at least seven hours every night is essential to stay healthy. But it is not always easy to get seven to eight hours of shut-eye every night. At times, a stressful day at work or concerns about your or your loved one’s health may keep you up at night. If you haven’t had a good night’s sleep, you should try the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule—a method that can help to improve the quality of your sleep. It focuses on pre-sleep healthy habits that you can adopt and

What is the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule?

At the moment, the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule is trending online even though it’s something that was suggested by American pediatrician, and sports medicine expert Dr Jess Andrade in 2021. At the time, she made an Instagram reel and introduced the “10-3-2-1-0 Method” for better sleep. She shared pre-sleep habits that can be implemented 10, 3, 2, and 1 hours before going to bed.

“The 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule is the guideline that tries to optimise sleep quality,” says sleep medicine expert and pulmonologist Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru. It is an effective way to remind people when to stop having caffeine, alcohol, and using devices to get a good night’s sleep.

How to follow the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule?

Here’s what to do if you want to follow the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule:

1. 10 hours before bed

The 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule begins with stopping caffeine intake 10 hours before bedtime. A 2023 analysis, published in Sleep Medicine Reviews, showed that caffeine consumption reduced total sleep time by 45 minutes. Researchers suggested that coffee should be consumed at least 8.8 hours prior to bedtime to avoid reductions in total sleep time. “Caffeine interferes with adenosine, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep, so it can delay the onset of sleep,” says Dr Kotaru.

2. 3 hours before bed

According to the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule, your last meal, especially heavy dinner, should take place three hours before bedtime. “You should not eat large meals or heavy snacks close to bedtime since digestion can disturb relaxation and deeper sleep,” says the expert. Even drinking alcohol at this time is not allowed. Having alcohol in the evening can interfere with sleep cycles.

3. 2 hours before bed

If you follow the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule, you’ll need to stop all work-related tasks and stressful activities that raise cortisol levels 2 hours before bedtime. Cortisol, the hormone associated with stress, also helps regulate sleep. Activities that stimulate the mind can make you feel alert, and so, come in the way of good quality sleep, according to the US National Library of Medicine.

4. 1 hour before bed

1 hour before bedtime, switch off your electronic devices such as phones or computers. “They give off blue light that suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for initiating sleep,” says the expert. During a 2020 study, published in Plos One, restricting mobile phone use before sleeping for four weeks was found to be effective in increasing sleep duration, and improving sleep quality.

5. 0

It means zero times hitting the snooze button in the morning. A 2022 study, published in the Sleep journal, found snoozing to be a common behaviour with 57 percent of participants hitting the snooze button on the alarm clock in the morning. It is not a good habit as it can fragment your sleep and affect its quality.

Are there other benefits of the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule?

The 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule may do more than enhancing the quality of sleep. “It reduces levels of caffeine and large meal consumption before bedtime along with stress. This supports better digestion, lower cortisol levels, and overall relaxation,” says Dr Kotaru. This then enhances cognitive performance, mood, and immune functioning.

Are there any downsides of 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule?

You may find it helpful but as Dr Andrade says the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule is “not intended for everyone.” You need to consider your medical history and consult with a doctor regarding sleep issues if you have any. For instance, if you have insomnia, a sleep disorder in which you will find it hard to fall asleep, checking up with a doctor would be better.

Also, people who work night shift may not be able to follow the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule since it is a rigorous time-management mechanism. “Some may also find it tough to abstain from caffeine or big meals. So, the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule has to be adjusted based on the requirements of the individual,” says Dr Kotaru.

The 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule is more about making lifestyle changes to get a good night’s sleep. These daytime habits can affect how well you sleep at night. Yes, it can help to improve your sleep quality so there is no harm in trying out this viral method. But if you are not comfortable with doing everything at once, start by trying out one or two steps of this method.