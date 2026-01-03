9 winter pregnancy care tips to stay warm and healthy

Winter can come with its own set of challenges for pregnant women. From dry skin and dehydration to seasonal infections and low immunity, colder months can quietly affect both the mother and the growing baby. Pregnancy already brings several physical and hormonal changes, and winter can add extra stress on the body if proper care is not taken.
According to Dr Payal Narang, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Pune, simple lifestyle adjustments during winter can go a long way in ensuring a safe and comfortable pregnancy. With the right nutrition, hydration, warmth, and medical guidance, expectant mothers can navigate winter smoothly and protect their overall health.
Pregnant women often experience specific discomforts during winter that should not be ignored.
Dr Narang advises pregnant women to stay alert to these symptoms and inform their doctor if discomfort persists.
Follow these tips to protect yourself from this harsh weather:
“Layered clothing helps regulate body temperature without overheating. Covering the chest, feet, and head is especially important during early morning and late evenings,” suggests Dr Narang.
Drink warm water throughout the day. Herbal drinks like jeera water or lemon water can help maintain hydration and improve digestion. Dehydration during pregnancy can lead to fatigue and headaches.
Include winter fruits and vegetables such as oranges, carrots, spinach, beetroot, and sweet potatoes. These provide essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre needed for immunity and digestion.
Packaged, canned, and overly processed foods may weaken immunity and increase acidity or bloating. Fresh, home-cooked meals are always safer during pregnancy.
Dr Narang says, “Spending 15–20 minutes in mild sunlight can help boost vitamin D levels naturally. This supports bone health for both mother and baby.”
Calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin E supplements should be taken strictly as advised by your doctor. Self-medication during pregnancy should always be avoided.
Maintain good hand hygiene, avoid crowded places, and keep a distance from people who are unwell. Wearing a mask when stepping out can reduce exposure to infections.
Gentle prenatal exercises or walking can help improve circulation and reduce stiffness, but only after consulting your doctor.
Dr Narang advises using a humidifier, which can help reduce dryness in the air. Aim for quality sleep at night, as rest is essential for recovery and immunity.
Dr Narang stresses that symptoms such as persistent fever, severe cough, swelling, dizziness, reduced baby movements, or unusual discomfort should be reported to your doctor without delay. Early medical attention can prevent complications.
