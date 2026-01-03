9 winter pregnancy care tips to stay warm and healthy

Winter can be challenging during pregnancy due to infections, dryness and low immunity. Gynaecologist shares essential winter care tips to keep both mother and baby healthy.

Winter can come with its own set of challenges for pregnant women. From dry skin and dehydration to seasonal infections and low immunity, colder months can quietly affect both the mother and the growing baby. Pregnancy already brings several physical and hormonal changes, and winter can add extra stress on the body if proper care is not taken.

According to Dr Payal Narang, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Pune, simple lifestyle adjustments during winter can go a long way in ensuring a safe and comfortable pregnancy. With the right nutrition, hydration, warmth, and medical guidance, expectant mothers can navigate winter smoothly and protect their overall health.

Common winter problems faced during pregnancy

Pregnant women often experience specific discomforts during winter that should not be ignored.

Dry skin and dehydration: Cold air strips moisture from the skin, leading to itching, dryness, and cracked lips. Reduced thirst in winter also increases the risk of dehydration.

Low immunity: "Pregnancy naturally lowers immunity, making women more vulnerable to colds, cough, flu, and viral infections," says Dr Narang.

Vitamin D deficiency: Limited sunlight exposure in winter may reduce vitamin D levels, causing fatigue, body aches, and bone discomfort.

Joint stiffness and body pain: Cold temperatures can worsen joint stiffness and muscle soreness, especially in later stages of pregnancy.

Seasonal infections: Flu, cough, and viral fever are common in winter and can affect both mother and baby if left untreated.

Poor hydration: Drinking less water can cause constipation, headaches, dizziness, and urinary infections.

Dr Narang advises pregnant women to stay alert to these symptoms and inform their doctor if discomfort persists.

Winter pregnancy care tips to stay warm and healthy

Follow these tips to protect yourself from this harsh weather:

1. Dress warmly and stay comfortable

“Layered clothing helps regulate body temperature without overheating. Covering the chest, feet, and head is especially important during early morning and late evenings,” suggests Dr Narang.

2. Stay hydrated, even in cold weather

Drink warm water throughout the day. Herbal drinks like jeera water or lemon water can help maintain hydration and improve digestion. Dehydration during pregnancy can lead to fatigue and headaches.

3. Eat seasonal, nutrient-rich foods

Include winter fruits and vegetables such as oranges, carrots, spinach, beetroot, and sweet potatoes. These provide essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre needed for immunity and digestion.

4. Avoid junk and processed foods

Packaged, canned, and overly processed foods may weaken immunity and increase acidity or bloating. Fresh, home-cooked meals are always safer during pregnancy.

5. Get safe sunlight exposure

Dr Narang says, “Spending 15–20 minutes in mild sunlight can help boost vitamin D levels naturally. This supports bone health for both mother and baby.”

6. Take supplements only as prescribed

Calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin E supplements should be taken strictly as advised by your doctor. Self-medication during pregnancy should always be avoided.

7. Protect yourself from infections

Maintain good hand hygiene, avoid crowded places, and keep a distance from people who are unwell. Wearing a mask when stepping out can reduce exposure to infections.

8. Exercise with medical guidance

Gentle prenatal exercises or walking can help improve circulation and reduce stiffness, but only after consulting your doctor.

9. Ensure proper rest and indoor comfort

Dr Narang advises using a humidifier, which can help reduce dryness in the air. Aim for quality sleep at night, as rest is essential for recovery and immunity.

When to contact your doctor immediately

Dr Narang stresses that symptoms such as persistent fever, severe cough, swelling, dizziness, reduced baby movements, or unusual discomfort should be reported to your doctor without delay. Early medical attention can prevent complications.