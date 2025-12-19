Water birthing: 6 myths you need to know before choosing it

Myths about water births: Expert shares safety concerns and highlights the benefits of water births for mothers and babies during delivery.

When I first heard about water births, I felt both curious and nervous. The idea of bringing a new life into a warm, soothing pool of water seemed magical. However, I soon found many myths that raised concerns about this birthing method. As I learned more, I realised that knowing the facts behind these common misconceptions could help expectant parents make wise choices for their individual journeys.

What are the problems with water births?

Let us examine six common myths about water births that require clarification.

Myth 1: Water birth increases the risk of infection

Many people worry that water births can increase the risk of infection for newborns. They believe using water during birth could lead to complications; however, research published in The Journal of Perinatal Foundation indicates that this concern is unfounded. In fact, a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology finds that infection rates for water births are very low and are similar to those for regular vaginal deliveries.

Childbirth is not a completely sterile process. When it occurs in a controlled setting with good hygiene practices, a clean, warm-water environment does not increase risk. “In fact, water can help dilute bacteria, thereby protecting both the mother and the baby. This myth is not true,” Dr Preety Aggarwal, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Motherhood Hospital, tells Health Shots. It’s important to remember that good prenatal care, hygiene, and medical supervision are essential, whether you choose to have a water birth or not.

Myth 2: Babies can drown during a water birth

Many people worry that babies might drown if they are born underwater. This fear stems from a misunderstanding of how infants’ bodies function. “Actually, babies get oxygen through the placenta, which works even when they are underwater”, says the doctor. They only take their first breath when they are brought out of the water and into the air.

Babies have a natural reflex to hold their breath when they enter water and only start breathing once they are exposed to oxygen. A study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology shows that water births, when done with trained medical professionals, do not have a higher risk of drowning. Knowing this can help alleviate parents’ concerns and enable them to view water birth as a safe option.

Myth 3: Water birth slows or complicates labor

Many expectant mothers worry that being in water during labor might slow things down. However, evidence from the journal Women and Birth shows that many women have a better labor experience in water. Warm water feels good and helps them relax. This relaxation can reduce stress hormones that impede contractions.

Research by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists shows that women who give birth in water often have shorter labors and find it easier to cope with contraction pain. “The buoyancy of water helps them feel free and relieved, allowing them to change positions and choose what feels best during labor”, says the expert. This belief may be the most misleading, as women seek comfort during one of life’s toughest yet most rewarding experiences.

Myth 4: Water birth is more painful or causes more tearing

Some people think that water birth can be more painful or cause more tearing than regular births. However, this is often not the case. “Warm water acts like a natural pain reliever, relaxing muscles and helping the body release endorphins to reduce pain”, says Dr Aggarwal. The buoyancy of the water reduces pressure on the pelvic area, making it easier to move and feel more comfortable during labor.

Research Journal of the Turkish-German Gynaecological Association shows that having a water birth may lead to fewer severe vaginal tears. “The warm water and buoyancy can help the perineum, the tissue that can get hurt during delivery, become more elastic”, says the Obstetrician. By creating a supportive environment, water births can make the experience easier and even more enjoyable for many women.

Myth 5: Only young women can opt for a water birth

Many people mistakenly think that only younger women can have water births. However, this is not true. “A woman’s overall health and the health of her baby are more important than age when deciding if a water birth is suitable”, says the gynaecologist. Water births are generally recommended for low-risk pregnancies, regardless of maternal age.

Some conditions, like pre-existing medical issues, active infections, or the need for continuous fetal monitoring, may make a water birth unsuitable. “However, a woman’s age does not automatically disqualify her”, shares the doctor. We aim for inclusive practices in maternity care, so it’s important to remember that each woman’s experience is unique and should be respected.

Myth 6: You must stay in the tub once you enter

Many people believe that once a woman enters the birthing pool, she must remain there for the entire labor. This is a common misunderstanding. Women may enter and exit the birthing pool at their discretion, based on their own judgment or their physician’s advice.

This flexibility helps women respond to their bodies’ needs, creating a personalised approach to labor and delivery. The option to move between water and dry land allows them to find what works best for them at any time during the birth process.