7 warning signs your PCOS is getting worse, according to a gynecologist

PCOS can silently worsen over time if you miss the early signs! 7 early signs of PCOS to watch for, from stubborn weight gain to mood swings.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is not just about missed periods or stubborn acne; it is a complex hormonal and metabolic disorder affecting women of reproductive age. In this condition, a woman’s ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, which are male sex hormones present in women in small amounts. Many women can manage mild symptoms with lifestyle changes or medication, but when the condition worsens, it can quietly increase the risk of infertility, diabetes, and heart disease. According to a gynaecologist, “PCOS progression can affect both reproductive and metabolic health if not monitored.” And knowing its early signs can make a huge difference.

Signs your PCOS is getting worse

Here are seven warning signs your PCOS may be getting worse and why it is crucial not to ignore them:

1. Irregular or completely absent periods

If your menstrual cycle becomes increasingly unpredictable, with fewer than eight periods a year or none at all, it is a sign your PCOS may be worsening. “Such disruptions often indicate anovulation, meaning the ovaries are not releasing eggs regularly,” explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Meenakshi Bansal. This raises the risk of endometrial thickening and fertility issues. According to the Office on Women’s Health, early detection can help regulate cycles and prevent long-term complications.

2. Stubborn weight gain, especially around the waist

If you are gaining belly fat despite healthy eating or regular exercise, it could signal worsening PCOS. The Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that abdominal fat is closely linked to insulin resistance, a key driver of hormonal imbalance. “Visceral fat not only fuels insulin resistance but also increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart issues,” says Dr Bansal.

3. New or worsening acne, oily skin, or unwanted hair growth

Persistent acne, oily patches, or coarse hair on the chin, chest, or back are signs that androgen (male hormone) levels are rising. This hormonal imbalance is one of the hallmark signs of PCOS progression. “If these symptoms worsen despite treatment, it is time to reassess your hormonal profile,” advises Dr Bansal.

4. Thinning scalp hair or male-pattern hair loss

PCOS can cause both excess hair growth and scalp hair thinning. The Mayo Clinic notes that elevated androgens may lead to hair loss along the hairline or crown. “When women notice widening hair parts or thinning scalp hair, it indicates hormonal shifts that need timely medical attention,” explains Dr Bansal.

5. Dark skin patches or skin tags

Dark, velvety patches on the neck, underarms, or groin, known as acanthosis nigricans, are telltale signs of insulin resistance. Skin tags may also appear in these areas. “These are not only skin problems but warning signs of metabolic problems,” warns Dr Bansal. They suggest worsening insulin sensitivity, a key factor behind PCOS progression.

6. Signs of metabolic complications

PCOS is not just a reproductive concern; it can also impact overall metabolic health. High blood sugar, elevated cholesterol, or fatty liver are emerging signs of uncontrolled PCOS. According to Dr Bansal, “If you notice changes in your blood sugar or cholesterol levels, it is important to get a medical evaluation early to prevent future complications.”

7. Mood changes, fatigue, or poor sleep

Hormonal imbalances and chronic inflammation linked to PCOS can cause persistent fatigue, mood swings, anxiety, or even sleep apnea. If these symptoms become frequent, it is a sign that your body is under stress. Managing stress, improving sleep hygiene, and seeking timely treatment can help restore balance.

PCOS may not have a cure, but it can be managed effectively with regular monitoring and lifestyle support. Recognising these symptoms can help you understand how your body is responding to PCOS, allowing you to take action accordingly.