Vitamin D deficiency’s quiet role in both PMOS and IVF outcomes

EXPERT SPEAK

Vitamin D deficiency affects fertility, particularly in PMOS and IVF outcomes. Testing and correction are vital for successful treatment.

When a couple walks into my clinic after months or years of trying, they usually expect conversations about eggs, sperm, scans, and protocols. Rarely do they expect me to ask about a vitamin. Yet vitamin D is one of the first things I look at in women with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), and one of the first I want corrected before an IVF cycle begins. It isn’t glamorous, and it isn’t a miracle cure. But after four decades in reproductive medicine, I’ve learned that outcomes are often shaped by the quiet factors that get overlooked.

A deficiency hiding in plain sight

India is a sunny country, so vitamin D deficiency seems unlikely. In reality, indoor lifestyles, air pollution, clothing habits, darker skin (which produces less vitamin D from sunlight), and diets low in vitamin D mean deficiency is widespread among young Indian women. For women with PMOS, it is even more common. Research suggests that roughly 67 to 85 percent of women with PMOS also have vitamin D deficiency. Indian studies echo this: in one study of 100 women with PMOS, two-thirds had deficient vitamin D levels.

Why it matters in PMOS?

PMOS is not only an ovarian problem. It is a metabolic and hormonal condition in which insulin resistance, raised male hormones (androgens), and irregular ovulation feed into one another. Low vitamin D appears to worsen this cycle. Body fat stores vitamin D, so weight gain can lower the levels available in the blood, and low vitamin D is linked to poorer insulin sensitivity, which in turn pushes androgen levels higher.

The evidence that correcting the deficiency can help is encouraging. A meta-analysis of placebo-controlled trials found that vitamin D supplementation reduced insulin resistance, fasting insulin, inflammatory markers, and total testosterone in women with PMOS. Another pooled analysis reported that women with PMOS who took vitamin D had higher ovulation and pregnancy rates, along with lower androgen levels and fewer early miscarriages.

I would add a note of caution. The authors acknowledged that the included studies were of limited quality and that better-designed trials are needed. Results across studies are not uniform. But given that testing and correcting a deficiency is simple and low-risk, I see little reason to ignore it.

What about IVF?

Vitamin D receptors are found in the ovaries, the uterine lining, and the placenta, which is why researchers have looked closely at its role in fertility treatment. It is widely suspected to influence the endometrium’s receptivity to an embryo.

Among women undergoing assisted reproduction, low levels are the norm rather than the exception. One pooled analysis found that about a third of such women were deficient and nearly half were insufficient. Several studies link this to results. A systematic review found that women with adequate vitamin D levels were more likely to have a live birth than those who were deficient or insufficient. In women with PMOS specifically, a study of 613 patients undergoing their first IVF cycle found a lower clinical pregnancy rate in those who were deficient (58.3 percent versus 67.1 percent).

The honest part

Association is not proof of cause. Women with low vitamin D often differ in other ways, such as weight, metabolic health and lifestyle, and these may explain part of the effect. Evidence that supplementing during IVF improves outcomes is also not settled. A 2020 Cochrane review of two randomized trials found no significant difference in live birth or clinical pregnancy between vitamin D and placebo. A later analysis of randomized trials suggested a possible benefit for early pregnancy. Still, the researchers cautioned that this finding needed confirmation, and they saw no added benefit for clinical pregnancy. So I tell my patients plainly: vitamin D is not a shortcut to a successful IVF cycle. It is one piece of a personalized plan, and a deficiency is a disadvantage we can often address before treatment starts.

What do I advise my patients?

Get tested. A simple blood test for 25-hydroxyvitamin D shows where you stand. Levels below 20 ng/ml are generally considered deficient, and levels of 20 to 30 ng/ml are considered insufficient. However, cut-offs vary by lab and study. Correct it before treatment, not during it. Restoring vitamin D takes weeks to months. That is why it belongs in the preparation phase, before stimulation begins.

Do not self-prescribe high doses. More is not better. Some evidence suggests high-dose supplementation may impair follicular development. The right dose depends on your measured level, your weight, and your medical history, so let your doctor decide.

Treat PMOS as a whole. Vitamin D works best alongside the fundamentals: a balanced diet, regular physical activity, healthy weight management, good sleep, and stress management. For many women with PMOS, these changes improve ovulation and insulin sensitivity as much as any supplement.

Look beyond the single test. If you have had repeated failed cycles or years of irregular periods, ask your specialist for a full metabolic and hormonal evaluation, not just vitamin D.

The bigger picture

Infertility often feels like a silent struggle, and couples understandably want to leave no stone unturned. Vitamin D is a good example of what I mean by tailoring treatment: a factor that is easy to test, safe to correct under supervision, and quietly capable of tipping the balance in a patient’s favor, without being oversold.

If you have PMOS or are preparing for IVF, make it a point to ask about your vitamin D level. Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference to a journey.