Can vitamin D deficiency harm fertility? Here’s what every couple must know

EXPERT SPEAK

How does Vitamin D deficiency affect fertility and reduce couples' chances of pregnancy? Risks and solutions to improve reproductive health.

When fertility treatment fails despite medical accuracy, one of the missing component is often linked not to the reproductive organs but to the bloodstream. Across India, a hidden pandemic of Vitamin D deficiency is quietly affecting the ability to conceive, with most couples completely unaware of the seriousness of this condition. A recent report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) revealed that one in five Indians is vitamin D deficient (levels below 20 ng/mL), with prevalence ranging from 9.4% in the North to a whopping 38.81% in the East.

Does vitamin D help female fertility?

The main worry of reproductive health experts is the effect of this deficiency on fertility. Vitamin D functions more like a steroid hormone than a vitamin and plays a role in regulating reproductive biology. In females, it supports follicular development, ovarian function, and the endometrial lining’s receptivity to an embryo. On the other hand, it directly affects sperm motility, morphology, and count in men.

Can vitamin D deficiency cause PMOS?

Women with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) and vitamin D deficiency have almost a 40% lower chance of live birth. Also, they are more likely to experience early pregnancy loss. A 2025 multicentre study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology further confirmed that among women undergoing IVF, those with Vitamin D deficiency had poorer pregnancy outcomes due to reduced expression of the HOXA10 gene. This protein plays an important role in successful embryo implantation.

This is not an isolated concern. One in six couples in India has infertility, according to the World Health Organization. A large number of these couples may have an undiagnosed metabolic barrier to conception due to indoor work environments, high levels of pollution, and urban lifestyles. The challenge is exacerbated by a lack of awareness and accessibility.

How to address vitamin D deficiency?