Can vitamin D deficiency harm fertility? Here’s what every couple must know
When fertility treatment fails despite medical accuracy, one of the missing component is often linked not to the reproductive organs but to the bloodstream. Across India, a hidden pandemic of Vitamin D deficiency is quietly affecting the ability to conceive, with most couples completely unaware of the seriousness of this condition. A recent report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) revealed that one in five Indians is vitamin D deficient (levels below 20 ng/mL), with prevalence ranging from 9.4% in the North to a whopping 38.81% in the East.
Does vitamin D help female fertility?
Can vitamin D deficiency cause PMOS?
This is not an isolated concern. One in six couples in India has infertility, according to the World Health Organization. A large number of these couples may have an undiagnosed metabolic barrier to conception due to indoor work environments, high levels of pollution, and urban lifestyles. The challenge is exacerbated by a lack of awareness and accessibility.
How to address vitamin D deficiency?
- regular supplementary Vitamin D dose
- safe exposure to sunlight (15-20 minutes before 11 AM)
- and the inclusion of fortified foods, like eggs and fatty fish, in the diet.
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