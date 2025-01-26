Vaginal pain during pregnancy: What causes this common symptom and how to get relief

Be it your first or third trimester, you can experience vaginal pain during pregnancy. Let's find out if it is normal or a sign of miscarriage.

Pain and pregnancy seem to go hand-in-hand. Right from your lower back to your abdomen to your breasts, any part of your body can hurt while expecting. Another common symptom many women experience is vaginal pain during pregnancy. Hormonal changes or pressure from the growing uterus can all contribute to this pain. The causes usually vary according to the trimester. Feeling pain down there while expecting is generally normal, but sometimes it may bring bad news like a miscarriage. Whether your vagina hurts a lot or a little bit, make sure to consult a doctor instead of ignoring it.

What are the causes of vaginal pain during pregnancy?

“Vaginal pain during pregnancy is often a normal part of the process,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Vinatha Puli. During a 2010 study, published in the International Journal Of Gynaecology And Obstetrics, researchers found that the prevalence of vaginal pain generally increased during pregnancy, and improved postpartum. Here are some of the causes of the pain down there:

1. First trimester

Implantation cramping : Early in pregnancy, the fertilised egg implants into the uterine wall, which can cause mild cramping or vaginal discomfort.

: Early in pregnancy, the fertilised egg implants into the uterine wall, which can cause mild cramping or vaginal discomfort. Hormonal changes : Hormonal fluctuations, particularly the rise in progesterone, can lead to pelvic pain and sensitivity, including vaginal pain during pregnancy.

: Hormonal fluctuations, particularly the rise in progesterone, can lead to pelvic pain and sensitivity, including vaginal pain during pregnancy. Cervical sensitivity: “During early pregnancy, increased blood flow to the cervix can make it more sensitive,” says the expert. This can cause mild pain or discomfort down there.

2. Second trimester

Round ligament pain : As the uterus expands, the ligaments supporting it stretch, causing sharp or dull pain, often felt in the lower abdomen or vagina.

: As the uterus expands, the ligaments supporting it stretch, causing sharp or dull pain, often felt in the lower abdomen or vagina. Pressure from the growing uterus : The growing uterus can press on the pelvic region, resulting in discomfort or pressure around the vaginal area.

: The growing uterus can press on the pelvic region, resulting in discomfort or pressure around the vaginal area. Changes in the cervix: As the cervix continues to soften and prepare for delivery, this may cause mild cramping or vaginal pain during pregnancy.

3. Third trimester

Lightning crotch : It is a quick, and sharp pain you may feel in areas like the vagina, or rectum. This vaginal pain during pregnancy is mainly due to the baby growing bigger and dropping further into your pelvis before childbirth.

: It is a quick, and sharp pain you may feel in areas like the vagina, or rectum. This vaginal pain during pregnancy is mainly due to the baby growing bigger and dropping further into your pelvis before childbirth. Cervical effacement and dilation : The cervix begins to soften, thin (efface), and dilate in the later stages of pregnancy, which may lead to pressure, discomfort, or mild pain in the vaginal area.

: The cervix begins to soften, thin (efface), and dilate in the later stages of pregnancy, which may lead to pressure, discomfort, or mild pain in the vaginal area. Vaginal varicosities: “The increased blood volume during pregnancy can lead to varicose veins around the vaginal area, causing localised pain or pressure,” says Dr Puli.

What are the complications of vaginal pain during pregnancy?

Here are some potential complications associated with vaginal pain during pregnancy:

1. Preterm labor

“It occurs when contractions cause the cervix to open up very early, potentially leading to the birth of a baby before 37 weeks,” explains the expert. If you experience frequent contractions or vaginal pain before the 37th week of pregnancy, especially if accompanied by any bleeding or changes in discharge, contact your doctor immediately.

2. Miscarriage

It refers to the loss of a pregnancy before completing 20 weeks. During a 2009 research, published in Obstetrics And Gynecology, an association was found between vaginal pain and heavy bleeding in the first trimester with higher risk of miscarriage.

3. Ectopic pregnancy

In an ectopic pregnancy, the fertilised egg often implants in the fallopian tubes instead of the uterus. “This condition should not be taken lightly, as it can be life-threatening particularly if left untreated,” says the expert. In such cases, you may experience severe, localised pelvic pain and vaginal bleeding, especially early in pregnancy.

4. Placental abruption

“It occurs when the placenta detaches from the uterine wall before delivery, which can be dangerous for both mother and baby,” says the expert. Sudden vaginal pain, abdominal pain, and heavy vaginal bleeding are all its signs. Placental abruption may lead to preterm delivery, or maternal hemorrhage.

How to get relief from vaginal pain during pregnancy?

Here are some ways to relieve vaginal pain during pregnancy:

1. Practice pelvic floor exercises

Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can help reduce pelvic pressure and discomfort. During a 2022 study, published in the International Urogynecology Journal, researchers found that vaginal pain levels in pregnant women who performed pelvic floor muscle exercises were significantly lower than in the group that didn’t do these moves. These exercises, which involve squeezing and relaxing the pelvic muscles, can improve blood flow and provide relief from vaginal pain.

2. Use a warm compress or heating pad

Apply a warm compress or heating pad down there to help relax the muscles and relieve cramping or tension that may be causing vaginal pain. “Do it for 10 to 15 minutes, and use only warm water while trying to get relief from vaginal pain during pregnancy,” says the expert.

3. Take a warm bath

If not a heating pad, you can soak your body in a warm bath can soothe aching muscles and alleviate pelvic pressure, which can help reduce vaginal pain during pregnancy. All you have to do is fill your tub with warm water, and relax for 10 to 20 minutes.

4. Change positions frequently

Long periods of standing or sitting can place additional pressure on the pelvic area, including the vagina. “Changing positions frequently, or using a cushion or pillow for support, can reduce discomfort or pain,” says the expert. Avoid standing for long, and move around every 30 minutes.

5. Stay hydrated and maintain a healthy diet

Dehydration and constipation can exacerbate pelvic discomfort. “Drinking plenty of water and eating a diet high in fibre can help prevent these issues and reduce pressure on the pelvic area,” says the expert. Try to have about 8 glasses of water a day and eat fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to prevent constipation and also support digestion.

If vaginal pain during pregnancy is severe or persistent, reach out to your doctor. This way they will be able to figure out the cause and then offer a solution accordingly.