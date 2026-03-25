Tuberculosis and infertility: The hidden link every couple should know

Can tuberculosis affect fertility? How does genital TB impact reproductive health? It’s important to detect and treat this issue early.

Tuberculosis (TB) is considered to be a respiratory disease. However, its effects are not confined to the lungs. Many patients do not experience typical symptoms like cough or fever. This can cause delays in diagnosis, particularly in infertile couples. For couples who are suffering from unexplained infertility, the absence of visible symptoms can be misleading. But tuberculosis and infertility have a link that many people may be unaware of.

What is genital tuberculosis?

A lesser-known but significant form of Tuberculosis is Genital Tuberculosis (GTB). It is a major but underrecognized cause of infertility. In India alone, GTB is responsible for 15 to 20 per cent of all cases of infertility. The highest is among women aged 20 to 40 years. Though it is more common in women in reproductive age groups, men can also be affected by Genital Tuberculosis, causing infertility due to different pathophysiological changes.

The disease usually results from hematogenous spread of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, leading to chronic inflammation and scarring of the reproductive organs. It primarily affects the fallopian tubes, often leading to tubal blockage, and can also impact the endometrium, thereby reducing the chances of implantation and successful conception.

Can you recover from latent TB?

One of the most important aspects of dealing with TB-induced infertility is its early detection. In cases of unexplained causes of infertility or failure of treatment, TB may have caused the condition, which remained undiagnosed. To avoid further failure of treatment, diagnostic tests like imaging, endometrial biopsy, and microbiological studies must be conducted before any infertility treatment begins.

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Moreover, if there are unusual symptoms like irregular periods, slight pelvic pain, or prolonged difficulty in conceiving, they must not be ignored. These are not necessarily indicative of TB, but a consultation with a specialist at the right time will ensure that any infection, including TB, is not overlooked.

Does TB treatment affect fertility?

It is important to note that the timely initiation of anti-tubercular therapy is instrumental in ensuring successful fertility outcomes. Therefore, when GTB is diagnosed promptly, the chances of conception improve significantly. When GTB is not treated promptly, this can lead to substantial damage to the reproductive organs, which may affect fertility. Therefore, when GTB is not treated on time, the chances of conception may be limited to assisted reproductive techniques.

However, with the advancement in medical treatment, many people with GTB have been able to conceive successfully. Therefore, with a structured treatment plan, fertility outcomes have been greatly improved. The link between TB and infertility remains underrecognized, despite its substantial impact on reproductive health. Raising awareness about conditions like genital tuberculosis is for timely diagnosis and intervention.

The role of TB in unexplained infertility empowers couples to seek comprehensive evaluation and appropriate care. Early detection, prompt treatment, and specialist guidance not only improve fertility outcomes but also prevent long-term complications. Informed and proactive healthcare decisions can make a meaningful difference in helping couples achieve their goal of parenthood.