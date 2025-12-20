Trying IVF? Here’s how fitness, weight and daily habits influence fertility

IVF success depends on more than medical treatment alone. From fitness and nutrition to emotional well-being, here’s how finding the right balance can support fertility.

For couples undergoing in vitro fertilization ( IVF), the focus often stays on scans, injections, and appointments. But fertility isn’t just about treatment; daily habits play a big role too . How much you move, what you eat, how stressed you feel, and even how well you sleep can quietly influence IVF outcomes. Both extremes, a sedentary lifestyle or intense over-exercising, can interfere with hormonal balance and reproductive health. Fitness, during IVF, is not about pushing limits or chasing weight loss goals. It is about supporting the body so it functions at its best.

According to Dr Shanujeet Kaur, Associate Director, Department of Fertility and Senior Gynecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, maintaining balance in fitness, weight, and nutrition can significantly improve fertility outcomes for both men and women.

Weight, BMI and IVF: Why they play a key role

Body weight, measured through body mass index (BMI), has a direct impact on fertility. “In India, nearly one in four adults is overweight or obese. The ideal BMI range for fertility is between 18.5 and 24.5, while a BMI of 30 or above is considered obese,” explains Dr Kaur.

In women, excess weight can disrupt ovulation, affect egg quality, and reduce the body’s response to IVF medications. It also increases the risk of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and delivery complications. In men, obesity alters hormone balance by increasing estrogen levels, which can lower sperm count, motility, and quality. It also raises oxidative stress, damaging sperm DNA and affecting embryo quality. Maintaining a healthy BMI improves hormone balance and overall IVF success rates.

Antioxidants and male fertility: Why diet matters

“Male fertility is highly sensitive to oxidative stress, where harmful free radicals damage sperm cells. This can lead to low sperm count, poor movement, and DNA fragmentation. Antioxidants help counter this damage,” states Dr Kaur.

Key nutrients that support sperm health include vitamin C (from citrus fruits and berries), vitamin E (nuts, seeds, spinach), zinc (lentils, pumpkin seeds), selenium (sunflower seeds, Brazil nuts), and Coenzyme Q10 (oily fish and whole grains). A diet rich in colourful fruits, vegetables, seeds, and whole grains helps naturally improve sperm quality and energy levels.

PCOS and the role of strength training

For women with PCOS, a common cause of infertility, exercise plays a therapeutic role. According to the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport , strength training helps regulate insulin levels, improve metabolism, and restore ovulation cycles.

Workouts focusing on the lower body and core, done two to three times a week, can support hormone balance and improve IVF outcomes. The key is moderate strength training rather than excessive cardio or extreme routines.

When exercise starts working against fertility

While regular movement is important, over-exercising can harm fertility. In women, excessive training or extreme calorie restriction can lower progesterone levels, disrupt menstrual cycles, or stop ovulation altogether, especially when BMI drops below 17.5. This raises miscarriage risk and delays conception.

In men, very intense workouts can suppress testosterone levels and reduce sperm quality. As Dr Kaur explains, the body needs support, not stress, during IVF.

What an ideal fitness routine during IVF looks like

A fertility-friendly routine focuses on consistency, not intensity. This includes about 150 minutes of moderate cardio per week, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, strength training two to three times weekly, and flexibility practices like yoga or stretching.

High-intensity workouts and extreme dieting should be avoided during IVF. Always check with your fertility specialist before changing your exercise routine.

Nutrition, emotions and the bigger picture

A balanced diet supports hormones, egg and sperm quality, and weight management. Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and good hydration. Limit processed foods, refined sugars, and trans fats.

Equally important is emotional well-being. IVF can be mentally exhausting, and chronic stress affects hormonal balance. Counseling, mindfulness, support groups, and simple relaxation practices can make a meaningful difference.

As Dr Kaur emphasises, fertility care works best when medical treatment is supported by balanced fitness, thoughtful nutrition, and emotional care, together preparing the body and mind for parenthood.