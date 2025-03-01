Bladder endometriosis may cause pain during sex and periods: Know how to deal with it

Chat with
Endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to uterine tissue grows outside the uterus, affects many women in the reproductive stage. It usually occurs in the pelvis or lower abdomen, but it can appear on other parts of the body too. The list includes the bladder as well. Bladder endometriosis is rare, but when it happens, it can cause a lot of discomfort. It can lead to problems while peeing and pain during sex. It can also cause severe period pain every month. We tell you what causes this form of endometriosis, and what you can do about it.
“It is a rare form of endometriosis in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows on or inside the bladder,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. The abnormal tissue can either grow on the outer surface of the bladder or can penetrate the bladder wall The most common site for endometriosis is the pelvic area (69.2 percent) followed by the intestines (9.9 percent) and bladder (6.4 percent), as per a study published in the Obstetrics & Gynecology Science journal in 2015.
“It does not directly impact fertility, but if you have endometriosis in your ovaries then it may not be easy to have a child,” says the expert.
Bladder endometriosis can cause a mix of urinary and menstrual-related symptoms. Blood in the urine and discomfort while peeing are two common symptoms associated with bladder endometriosis, as per an analysis published in Best Practice & Research Clinical Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 2024.
The exact cause of this condition is not clear, but here are some reasons:
“Diagnosing bladder endometriosis can be challenging as its symptoms often mimic urinary tract infections,” says the expert. If there is an infection in the urinary tract, it can also lead to frequent urination, and pain during sex.
Here’s how it can be diagnosed:
Your doctor will ask you about:
A urinalysis will help to rule out UTIs or bladder infections. The non-invasive procedure involves the doctor visually examining your urine. “If your urine tests are clear, but you still experience symptoms, it may be due to bladder endometriosis,” says the expert.
It is best for detecting larger bladder endometriosis lesions. A transvaginal ultrasound provides a detailed view of the bladder and organs near it. “However, small or deeply embedded endometrial growths may not be visible during this ultrasound,” says the expert.
Bladder endometriosis treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and reducing inflammation.
“Hormonal therapy can lower estrogen levels, and slow down the growth of endometrial tissue,” says the expert. It is an effective way to manage bladder endometriosis, according to research published in The Journal Of Urology in 2020. It can be taken as a pill or injection, but this therapy does not remove bladder lesions.
Laparoscopic surgery, which is minimally invasive removal of lesions, is often suggested to people with bladder endometriosis. “A surgeon will remove endometrial tissue from the bladder. It is effective for long-term relief of symptoms,” says Dr Jain.
This surgery is done in severe cases where lesions penetrate deep into the bladder wall. The affected part of the bladder is surgically removed. “It is more invasive than laparoscopy, but can be curative. It is recommended if bladder endometriosis severely affects urination,” says the expert.
Go for an anti-inflammatory diet, which means you should eat leafy greens, berries, turmeric, ginger, flaxseeds, and fatty fish. “These foods can reduce inflammation and help to control the symptoms of bladder endometriosis,” says Dr Jain. Also, drink plenty of water and avoid spicy foods.
Endometriosis can affect different body parts, including the bladder. In case of bladder endometriosis, you will have peeing problems, and pain during periods and pain. Hormonal therapy can help, but if you can also go for surgery.
Yes, period pain can cause bladder pain, especially in people with conditions like bladder endometriosis or pelvic floor dysfunction. Period pain and bladder discomfort are mostly connected through hormonal changes, inflammation, and increased pelvic pressure during menstruation.
If it is normal period pain, you will experience it for 1 or 2 days. The intensity will also be relatively mild. In case of endometriosis pain, it will start before you menstruation. You will feel severe, unbearable pain during and after the period too.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.