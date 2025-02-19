Radhika Apte’s breastfeeding post sparks debate: Is it safe to drink alcohol while nursing?

Radhika Apte shared a picture on social media of her pumping breastmilk while holding a glass filled with champagne. This sparked outrage with people questioning the safety of drinking while breastfeeding.

Actor Radhika Apte recently made waves on social media when she shared a picture of herself pumping breast milk while holding a glass of champagne. The picture was posted on Instagram while she attended the prestigious BAFTA Awards, just two months after welcoming her first child. While Radhika Apte’s post aimed to shed light on the challenges of balancing work and motherhood, it also sparked a wave of controversy, with some criticising her for drinking alcohol while pumping breast milk.

What did Radhika Apte post?

Highlighting the postpartum struggles of new mothers, Radhika Apte wrote, “I have to thank Natasha for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly, brought me champagne in the loo.” Radhika Apte also added, “It is hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.”

While some applauded Radhika Apte for normalising the struggles of motherhood, others were quick to point out the potential dangers of drinking alcohol while breastfeeding. This raises the question: how harmful is it to consume alcohol while breastfeeding, and should new mothers, like Radhika Apte, be more cautious about their choices?

Impact of alcohol on breastfeeding

Drinking alcohol while breastfeeding is a matter that often leads to mixed opinions. A study published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine shows that nearly 50 percent of breastfeeding women in Western countries report occasional alcohol consumption, suggesting that it is a common practice. However, it is important to understand the effects that alcohol can have on both the baby and the mother.

According to neonatologist and pediatrician Dr Anusha Rao, alcohol passes quickly from a mother’s bloodstream into her breast milk. The concentration of alcohol in breast milk is similar to the concentration in the mother’s blood at any given time.

Possible effects of alcohol on the baby

One of the main concerns with drinking alcohol while breastfeeding is its impact on the infant. Babies, especially those under three months, have an underdeveloped liver that cannot process alcohol efficiently. In fact, their liver metabolises alcohol at half the rate of an adult. This means that if a mother drinks alcohol, it can affect the baby’s development, growth, and sleep patterns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that alcohol in breast milk can lead to several side effects in infants, including:

Drowsiness and weakness

Disruption of their sleep patterns

Restlessness and irritability

These effects can heavily impact a baby’s well-being and development. Furthermore, regular alcohol consumption could lead to long-term issues in the baby’s growth and emotional health.

Effects of alcohol on breastfeeding mother

While the baby’s health is the main concern, mothers who consume alcohol while breastfeeding, like Radhika Apte appeared to be doing, may also face consequences. Some potential side effects on the mother include:

Dehydration

Fatigue and disturbed sleep

Reduced milk production

Impaired coordination and mood swings

Increased risk of postpartum depression, anxiety, and stress

These physical and mental health challenges can add to the already overwhelming responsibilities of a new mother. It is crucial for mothers to be mindful of how alcohol consumption can affect their own well-being as well as their ability to care for their baby.

Can you drink some alcohol while breastfeeding?

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that alcohol consumption should be kept to a minimum for breastfeeding mothers. They suggest that if a mother chooses to drink, it should be an occasional, moderate amount. For example, this could mean up to 8 ounces of wine, 2 ounces of liquor, or two beers for a 130-pound woman. Additionally, it is advised to wait at least two hours after consuming alcohol before breastfeeding. This allows the alcohol to leave the mother’s bloodstream and ensures that the milk is free from alcohol when given to the baby.

While moderate drinking may not pose significant risks to the infant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that the safest option for breastfeeding mothers is to avoid alcohol altogether. The CDC emphasises that there is no known safe amount of alcohol for breastfeeding mothers, and the potential risks to the baby can be the cause of concern.

Should you pump and dump?

A common misconception among new mothers is that pumping and dumping breast milk after consuming alcohol can eliminate it from the milk. However, according to Dr Rao and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is not an effective solution. Pumping and dumping simply removes the milk that has already been produced, but it does not speed up the process of clearing alcohol from the body. A minimum of two hours is necessary for the alcohol to be metabolised, regardless of whether the milk is pumped or not.

Tips for breastfeeding mothers

While Radhika Apte’s post highlighted the realities of being a new mom and juggling work responsibilities, it also brought up important discussions about alcohol consumption while breastfeeding. Here are a few tips for new mothers to keep in mind:

Moderation is key: If you choose to drink, make sure it is in moderation. Stick to small amounts and wait a minimum of two hours before breastfeeding.

If you choose to drink, make sure it is in moderation. Stick to small amounts and wait a minimum of two hours before breastfeeding. Be mindful of your baby’s health: Alcohol can affect your baby’s sleep, growth, and development, so it is important to consider the potential risks.

Alcohol can affect your baby’s sleep, growth, and development, so it is important to consider the potential risks. Stay hydrated and rested: Alcohol can lead to dehydration and fatigue, both of which can affect your milk production. Make sure to take care of yourself.

Alcohol can lead to dehydration and fatigue, both of which can affect your milk production. Make sure to take care of yourself. Pumping and dumping does not help: Pumping breast milk after drinking does not speed up the removal of alcohol. Wait for the alcohol to leave your system naturally.

Make sure you make informed choices when it comes to your baby and you!