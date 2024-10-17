Protein during pregnancy: How much should you eat when you are expecting?

Protein plays a vital role during pregnancy, supporting both the mother’s health and the optimal development of the growing baby. Here's why protein during pregnancy is important.

If you are expecting then make sure your pregnancy diet includes protein-rich foods. Protein during pregnancy is important for the mother as well as the baby. If you don’t get sufficient protein, you may deliver your baby prematurely. Your little one may also have low birth weight, and if that happens then they may face challenges such as respiratory issues, difficulty maintaining body temperature, and increased susceptibility to infections. As a mom, you will also feel really tired and experience muscle loss. Eating chicken, eggs, nuts, and seeds can help to meet your protein needs, which increase as you get closer to your delivery date.

Protein during pregnancy: Why is it important?

Protein plays a vital role during pregnancy, supporting both the mother’s health and the optimal development of the growing baby. Here are the benefits of including protein in your pregnancy diet:

1. Fetal growth and development

Low protein intake during early pregnancy can increase the risk of delay in child development, found a 2023 study published in Pediatric Research. “Proteins are made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks for the baby’s tissues and organs, including the brain, muscles, and bones,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. Adequate protein ensures proper cell division and growth, which are fundamental for the formation of vital systems in the fetus.

2. Maternal tissue growth

Protein supports the growth of the uterus and the development of breast tissue in preparation for breastfeeding. An expecting woman’s blood volume goes up significantly to support the growing fetus, and proteins are essential for producing the additional blood necessary.

3. Immune function

Proteins are necessary for the production of antibodies, which help protect both the mother and the baby from infections and illnesses. A strong immune system is crucial during pregnancy to fend off potential pathogens and ensure a healthy pregnancy outcome.

4. Prevention of pregnancy complications

“Sufficient protein intake has a lower risk of preterm birth and low weight during birth,” says the expert. This means there is a higher possibility of healthy pregnancy outcomes.

5. Postpartum recovery

After childbirth, protein aids in the healing of tissues and muscles, supporting the mother’s recovery. Also, protein is a crucial component of breast milk, so it ensures that the newborn receives the necessary nutrients for growth and development.

How much protein do you need during pregnancy?

Protein per day depends on the expecting mother’s weight, activity level, and the stage of pregnancy. So, protein requirements increase as the baby grows. During the first trimester of pregnancy, women should have about 46 grams of protein in a day, according to a study published in Nutrients in 2021. The amount will increase to 71 grams per day during the second and third trimesters. Make sure to give importance to adequate protein intake for a healthy pregnancy,

What are the signs of protein deficiency in pregnant women?

Protein deficiency during pregnancy can have significant implications for both the mother and the developing baby. Recognising the signs early is crucial for ensuring a healthy pregnancy and optimal fetal development. Here are some signs –

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

Persistent tiredness and muscle weakness that are not alleviated by rest.

Swelling in the feet, ankles, hands, and face due to fluid retention.

Poor Immunity and increased infections

Muscle loss and poor muscle tone

Hair thinning

Delayed wound healing

Mood Swings

Loss of appetite

Best protein for pregnant women

The best protein sources for pregnant women include a variety of both animal-based and plant-based options to ensure a complete amino acid profile and to provide other essential nutrients. Here are the top protein sources –

1. Lean meats

Examples: Chicken, lean cuts of beef (such as sirloin or tenderloin), and pork.

They provide all essential amino acids necessary for fetal growth.

They also have zinc and B vitamins, which support immune function and energy metabolism.

2. Fish and seafood

Examples: Salmon, trout, sardines, haddock, and tilapia. They consist of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain and eye development of the baby. “It is important to eat fish low in mercury to avoid potential harm to the developing nervous system,” says Mehra. Avoid eating high-mercury fish such as shark, swordfish, and king mackerel.

3. Eggs

They contain all nine essential amino acids, and can be prepared in various ways to suit different preferences. Ensure eggs are fully cooked to reduce the risk of salmonella infection.

4. Dairy products

Examples: Milk, yogurt, and cheese

Apart from protein, they also contain calcium and vitamin D that are essential for the development of the baby’s bones and teeth. Choose low-fat or fat-free options to manage calorie intake while still obtaining essential nutrients.

5. Legumes and pulses

Examples: Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, and peas. These are plant-based protein sources ideal for vegetarians and those looking to reduce meat consumption. They are also rich in fiber, which helps prevent constipation, a common issue during pregnancy. Pair legumes with whole grains (like rice or quinoa) to ensure you get a complete amino acid profile.

6. Nuts and seeds

Examples: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. They also provide essential fatty acids important for fetal brain development.

Can too much protein affect pregnancy and the baby?

Moderate dietary protein intake during pregnancy is best for fetal growth and survival, as high protein intake can lead to lower birth weights, as per research published in Experimental Biology and Medicine in 2018.

Here are ways in which too much protein may impact pregnancy and the child –

1. Kidney strain

High protein intake requires the kidneys to work harder to eliminate nitrogen, a byproduct of protein metabolism. “For women with pre-existing kidney conditions, too much protein can exacerbate kidney stress, and may lead to kidney damage,” says the expert.

2. Nutrient imbalance

Consuming too much protein may lead to reduced intake of other essential macronutrients like carbohydrates and healthy fats. Carbohydrates are a primary energy source; insufficient intake can lead to fatigue and decreased energy levels. Healthy fats are needed for brain and eye development of the baby. An imbalance can impair these developmental processes.

3. Excessive weight gain

High-protein diets can contribute to overall increased calorie intake if not balanced properly. Excessive weight gain during pregnancy may lead to complications such as gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, and increased likelihood of cesarean delivery.

4. Digestive Issues

Excessive protein consumption can lead to stomach problems such as constipation, bloating, and indigestion. These discomforts can exacerbate common pregnancy-related digestive issues, reducing overall quality of life and well-being.

Pregnancy increases the body’s demand for protein. As the baby grows, more protein is required to support the development of fetal tissues and maternal organs like the uterus and placenta. If protein intake is insufficient, the body may pull from maternal stores, which can lead to muscle loss. So, make sure to get enough protein during pregnancy.