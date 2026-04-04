5 expert tips to prevent mother-to-child transmission of Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver. It can cause short-term illness or long-term problems like liver damage, cirrhosis, or liver cancer if not treated. The infection is especially dangerous when a mother passes it to her baby during birth. Babies infected at birth have a 90% chance of developing chronic HBV, according to the Hepatitis B Foundation. Mothers should be careful and seek medical help early.
Hepatitis B: Causes and symptoms
“The virus spreads through contact with infected blood or fluids. You can get it through unprotected sex, sharing needles, or from mother to baby during birth. Many people, especially infants and young children, do not show symptoms,” Dr Namita Kapoor, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, tells Health Shots.
When symptoms occur, they may include:
- Feeling tired
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)
- Dark-colored urine
- Stomach pain
- Not feeling hungry
- Nausea and vomiting
Can a mother pass hepatitis B to her child?
When a baby is born, they can get the virus from the mother’s blood and fluids. This is how babies often get a long-term infection in areas where the virus is common. “If the mother is infected and no preventive measures are taken, the baby is more likely to contract the virus”, says the doctor. Mothers should talk to their doctor about the risks.
How to prevent transmission from mother to child?
Dr Kapoor shares five easy ways to prevent infections from mother to child, especially HIV and other illnesses:
- Early screening: Pregnant women should get tested for hepatitis B early. If positive, steps can be taken to protect the baby. Follow medical advice and don’t take any medication yourself, as it could be harmful.
- Vaccination on time: The best way to stop hepatitis B from spreading is to give babies a vaccine within 24 hours of birth. They will need two more doses in the next six months. Your doctor will tell you when to get these shots.
- Hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG): If a baby is born to a mother with hepatitis B, administering HBIG within 12 hours provides temporary protection.
- Maternal antiviral medication: Some mothers take antiviral medication late in pregnancy to lower their viral load and reduce the risk of passing it to their baby.
- Safe delivery methods and breastfeeding: Having a normal birth and breastfeeding are generally safe when the mother gets the right vaccines and immunoglobulin. Both mother and baby should see a doctor regularly.
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