5 expert tips to prevent mother-to-child transmission of Hepatitis B

Mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B is preventable with the right steps. Early detection, timely vaccination, and medical care during and after pregnancy are pivotal.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver. It can cause short-term illness or long-term problems like liver damage, cirrhosis, or liver cancer if not treated. The infection is especially dangerous when a mother passes it to her baby during birth. Babies infected at birth have a 90% chance of developing chronic HBV, according to the Hepatitis B Foundation. Mothers should be careful and seek medical help early.

Hepatitis B: Causes and symptoms

“The virus spreads through contact with infected blood or fluids. You can get it through unprotected sex, sharing needles, or from mother to baby during birth. Many people, especially infants and young children, do not show symptoms,” Dr Namita Kapoor, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, tells Health Shots.

When symptoms occur, they may include:

Feeling tired

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Dark-colored urine

Stomach pain

Not feeling hungry

Nausea and vomiting

Can a mother pass hepatitis B to her child?

When a baby is born, they can get the virus from the mother’s blood and fluids. This is how babies often get a long-term infection in areas where the virus is common. “If the mother is infected and no preventive measures are taken, the baby is more likely to contract the virus”, says the doctor. Mothers should talk to their doctor about the risks.

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How to prevent transmission from mother to child?

Dr Kapoor shares five easy ways to prevent infections from mother to child, especially HIV and other illnesses: