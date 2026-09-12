Why are more young women facing menopause before 40?

More women are experiencing premature menopause before age 40 due to stress, lifestyle, and environmental factors—key causes and effects.

Menopause is a natural biological event, and most women experience it between the ages of 45 and 55. But more and more women are experiencing symptoms much earlier in life. Menopause before the age of 40 is called premature menopause, and between 40 and 45 is called early menopause. Genetics and some medical conditions may also affect reproductive health and the timing of menopause. Lifestyle and environmental factors can, too.

“One of the most important factors is chronic stress. Long hours of work, emotional strain, sleep deprivation and constant mental stimulation are part of the modern way of life. The hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis regulates reproductive hormones and may be affected by chronic stress. Stress doesn’t directly cause menopause, but the hormonal disruption it causes can lead to irregular periods and may also affect ovarian function in some women” Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Director and Unit Head, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Yatharth Hospital, Faridabad tells Health Shots.

What is the relationship between lack of sleep and stress?

Another element that cannot be overlooked is the lack of sleep. Women who regularly sleep too little or irregularly may experience changes in their hormonal regulation. Lack of sleep can affect stress- and metabolism-related hormones and may impact reproductive health over the long term. Getting enough sleep and sticking to a regular sleep schedule can also help maintain overall hormonal balance.

Can smoking cigarettes cause early menopause?

It is known that smoking makes women go into menopause early. The chemicals in cigarette smoke may also accelerate the rate of follicle loss from the ovaries, resulting in earlier menopause than would have otherwise occurred. Women who smoke or are regularly exposed to tobacco smoke should be aware that smoking or regular exposure to tobacco smoke has a broader impact on reproductive and long-term health.

“Changes in body weight and nutrition can also significantly affect menstrual and reproductive function. Hormones that trigger ovulation: very low body weight, restrictive diets, and major nutritional deficiencies can disrupt ovulation. But obesity and metabolic disturbances can also affect hormonal health. This means a balanced diet with enough protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to support reproductive function” says Dr Mendiratta.

Can gym delay periods?

Another lifestyle factor is overexertion without adequate nutrition. Exercise is good, but overdoing it and not eating enough can suppress reproductive hormones and lead to missed or irregular periods. This is especially true for women who participate in high-intensity sports or strenuous fitness regimens.

What are the biggest hormone disruptors?

Environmental exposure may also play a role. Some chemicals found in plastics, cosmetics and household products are known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals because they can interfere with the body’s hormonal systems. How they affect the timing of menopause remains unclear, but avoiding unnecessary exposure is a wise precaution.

Is it safe to remove my ovaries after age 50?

Early or premature menopause also isn’t always lifestyle-related. Autoimmune diseases, genetic causes, ovarian surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and some medical conditions can also cause reduced ovarian function.

What are the common causes of night sweats and hot flashes during menopause?

Women who have persistent changes to their menstrual cycle, hot flushes, night sweats, vaginal dryness or fertility problems before the age of 40 should see a gynaecologist. Prompt diagnosis helps identify the underlying cause and immediately treat symptoms and long-term health risks. Knowing the warning signs early can make a huge difference to a woman’s physical, reproductive and emotional health.