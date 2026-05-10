Ignoring the fourth trimester? All about postpartum care that every new mother needs to know

Get essential tips for postpartum care for new mothers. Focus on emotional support, signs of recovery, and importance of fourth trimester.

The moment a baby is born, the spotlight shifts almost entirely to the newborn. The mother, who has just completed one of the most physically and emotionally demanding experiences of her life, quietly moves to the background. This is the fourth trimester, the 12 weeks after childbirth, and for millions of women, it remains the most underserved chapter of maternal healthcare. The physical recovery is visible, but the emotional weight a new mother carries is rarely spoken about, let alone addressed.

The invisible toll of new motherhood

Managing a newborn’s constant needs, recovering physically, navigating a new identity, and often returning to household responsibilities creates a compounding emotional load that builds silently. Postpartum depression affects approximately 22% of new mothers in India, yet it remains significantly underdiagnosed, as per the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice.

“Emotional exhaustion and social withdrawal often go unnoticed because the symptoms do not always appear as people expect.. Add to this the cultural tendency to frame all discomfort as normal, and many women spend months pushing through experiences that genuinely warrant attention,” Dr Neelam Suri, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, tells Health Shots.

Signs that should not be ignored

Postpartum recovery involves the whole body, and several signs point to a need for proper medical support:

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Persistent sadness, tearfulness, or feeling disconnected from the baby

Extreme fatigue that does not improve with rest

Pelvic pain, urinary leakage, or pressure in the lower abdomen

Wound discomfort or delayed healing after a C-section

Difficulty concentrating, anxiety, or intrusive thoughts

What should postpartum care include?

A well-structured postpartum plan goes well beyond a single six-week check-up. It should actively address:

Lactation support: Breastfeeding difficulties are common and often go unsupported; early, consistent guidance improves outcomes for both mother and baby Postpartum exercise: Gradual, guided movements help restore core strength and pelvic floor function and should be introduced at an appropriate pace under proper supervision. Vaccination: Both the mother and the newborn have specific immunisation needs in the postpartum period that health professionals often overlook during routine follow-up. Contraception counselling: Family planning should be included in early postpartum consultations rather than left to chance or deferred to a later visit. Diet planning: A structured nutrition plan addressing post-pregnancy depletion of iron, calcium, and essential vitamins supports faster, more complete healing Returning to pre-pregnancy weight and shape: This is a real, valid concern for most new mothers. With the right guidance on safe timelines, progressive exercise, and balanced nutrition, it is an achievable goal without pressure or unrealistic expectations.

The IVF pregnancies that need more, not less

As IVF pregnancies steadily increase in urban India, the importance of postpartum follow-up grows even more. “These pregnancies often involve higher physical and emotional stakes, making structured, ongoing maternal care not just beneficial but essential. The fourth trimester in these cases demands a more personalised, closely monitored care plan,” says Dr Suri. The fourth trimester is not a footnote to pregnancy. It warrants the same clinical attention, structured planning, and consistent support as the nine months that preceded it.