Ignoring the fourth trimester? All about postpartum care that every new mother needs to know

The moment a baby is born, the spotlight shifts almost entirely to the newborn. The mother, who has just completed one of the most physically and emotionally demanding experiences of her life, quietly moves to the background. This is the fourth trimester, the 12 weeks after childbirth, and for millions of women, it remains the most underserved chapter of maternal healthcare. The physical recovery is visible, but the emotional weight a new mother carries is rarely spoken about, let alone addressed.
Managing a newborn’s constant needs, recovering physically, navigating a new identity, and often returning to household responsibilities creates a compounding emotional load that builds silently. Postpartum depression affects approximately 22% of new mothers in India, yet it remains significantly underdiagnosed, as per the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice.
“Emotional exhaustion and social withdrawal often go unnoticed because the symptoms do not always appear as people expect.. Add to this the cultural tendency to frame all discomfort as normal, and many women spend months pushing through experiences that genuinely warrant attention,” Dr Neelam Suri, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, tells Health Shots.
Postpartum recovery involves the whole body, and several signs point to a need for proper medical support:
A well-structured postpartum plan goes well beyond a single six-week check-up. It should actively address:
As IVF pregnancies steadily increase in urban India, the importance of postpartum follow-up grows even more. “These pregnancies often involve higher physical and emotional stakes, making structured, ongoing maternal care not just beneficial but essential. The fourth trimester in these cases demands a more personalised, closely monitored care plan,” says Dr Suri. The fourth trimester is not a footnote to pregnancy. It warrants the same clinical attention, structured planning, and consistent support as the nine months that preceded it.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.