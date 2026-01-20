Planning a pregnancy in 2026? 5 January fertility tests women shouldn’t skip

If you're planning a pregnancy in 2026, January may be the best time to evaluate fertility health for women.

If your vision board for 2026 includes starting a family, January may be the best month to stop and evaluate your fertility health. Doctors agree that testing early allows couples to know where they stand in terms of reproduction, as well as allows them to address any problems they have before actively attempting to become pregnant.

“Fertility testing is not just for women who are having difficulty getting pregnant. Testing allows you to plan better and avoid the added stress in the future,” Dr Sangeetha S Anand, Senior Consultant – Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility, Brookfield, tells Health Shots.

Why January is an ideal time for fertility testing?

A natural reset occurs in January after the festive season. With the conclusion of the holiday season, routines have returned to normal, including hormonal levels, sleep cycles, physical activity, and eating habits. Therefore, it is now easier to evaluate these factors. “Having fertility assessments completed in January enables couples to set realistic schedules and to identify health and wellness changes that need to be made earlier in the year,” says Dr Anand.

The results of testing during January allow couples to make lifestyle, nutrition, and/or medication modifications and also provide adequate time to achieve a successful outcome when attempting to conceive later in the year after implementing any changes or treatments identified through testing results.

Fertility tests women should consider

Women trying to conceive need to check whether they have regular ovulation. Tests that are frequently recommended include:

AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) gives an estimate of how many eggs a woman has left in her ovaries. FSH, LH and Estradiol hormone levels: This is a check on how well the hormones for ovulation are working Thyroid profile: A woman can have irregular ovulation from having an underactive or overactive thyroid A pelvic ultrasound is used to check the health of a woman’s uterus and ovaries. Vitamin D and iron: The role they play in a woman’s reproductive health.

“Testing for these conditions will allow for early detection of conditions such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), thyroid dysfunction, or diminished ovarian reserve,” says Dr Sangeetha.

Why men should also undergo fertility testing?

In approximately 40-50% of couples, the male solely contributes to infertility. According to Dr Anand, “Semen analysis is a relatively simple test that allows you to determine the sperm count, motility and morphology of the sperm, which will help give a significant indication of the reproductive health of a male.”

If sperm samples reveal any defects or abnormalities, additional tests, including hormonal profiling, DNA fragmentation testing, etc., may be warranted. According to Dr Anand, “Understanding your fertility status sooner than later allows for interventions to rectify imbalances and improve opportunities for successful pregnancies.”

Lifestyle factors that influence test results

Lifestyle choices can play a role in impacting the results of fertility tests. For example, lack of sleep, alcohol consumption in excess, tobacco use, and/or extreme dieting, stress and/or an illness within several weeks before the time of testing may result in inaccurate readings from the fertility test.

So, Dr Anand recommends that couples focus on improving lifestyle habits, such as sleeping regularly, eating a well-balanced diet, exercising moderately, and minimising stress, before their scheduled fertility testing.

January fertility testing is not about diagnosing issues; it’s about getting prepared. “Educated couples are empowered to manage their own reproductive health and plan their pregnancies with confidence,” according to Dr Anand.