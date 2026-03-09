Why pelvic floor screenings should be as standard as your blood pressure check

EXPERT SPEAK

Pelvic floor health screening for women: Learn about symptoms, risk factors, and proactive measures to maintain pelvic health.

Urine leakages during laughing. A constant urge to go to the bathroom or a feeling of fullness in your lower belly with no reason why. Most women would notice these symptoms and experience them as “normal”. But somewhere, these problems are all tied to pelvic floor health. The causes are mostly physiological changes, such as the ageing process, childbirth, menopause, or hormonal changes. Pay attention to any of these symptoms and do not ignore them. There is an opportunity to either prevent or treat the problem if it is caught early. Since they are not part of routine checkups, there is often a delay in getting help.

What is the pelvic floor?

The pelvic floor muscle group consists of all the muscles and tissues that create a “suspension” below your pelvis. It supports the uterus (which holds an embryo), the bladder (which holds urine), and the rectum (which is at the end of your bowel) so they can remain in place. When pelvic floor muscles are weak, contract excessively, or exhibit coordination problems, this can lead to pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction is the term used to describe when the pelvic floor muscles fail to perform their function.

What are the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction in females?

Many women ignore the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction, believing them to be a natural part of growing older or a result of childbearing.

Common signs of pelvic floor dysfunction include:

Urinary incontinence, or the leakage of urine while coughing, laughing, or exercising

Frequent urination

Inability to control bowel movements

Pelvic organ prolapse, a condition where the pelvic organs move downward due to weak muscles, resulting in a feeling of a bulge

Painful intercourse

Persistent pelvic pain

What are the risk factors for pelvic floor disorders?

Pregnancy, vaginal childbirth, and menopause are the most common risk factors for pelvic floor disorders. However, this doesn’t mean that these are the only things to put women at risk for pelvic floor dysfunction. “Other risk factors for pelvic floor dysfunction include: being overweight, chronic cough, lifting heavy items, sedentary lifestyle, and high-impact exercise”, says Dr Jain. Even women who haven’t had children can have issues with their pelvic floors.

Is pelvic floor dysfunction permanent?

Screening for pelvic floor issues is a very simple, painless procedure that only requires talking about your issues and performing a physical exam. In some cases, an imaging study may also be done. Early identification of potential disorders will allow you to treat them early.

How to cure pelvic floor dysfunction in women?

Women can also receive screening for their pelvic floor muscles as part of their routine health check-up. This allows doctors to detect pelvic floor muscle weakness long before you develop urinary incontinence or prolapse. If you identify potential problems and take proactive action (for example, learning to perform Kegel exercises), you can help prevent these issues from developing in the future.

What is the best treatment for pelvic floor dysfunction?

Fortunately, most pelvic floor conditions can be treated. This may range from pelvic floor physical therapy, including Kegel exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, to lifestyle changes and the use of supportive aids such as pessaries. Women may feel embarrassed about their condition. However, it is imperative to understand the importance of this aspect of health. This condition may have long-term effects on the quality of life.