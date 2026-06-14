Common myths about pap smears that stop women from getting screened
Regular pap smear screening is one of the most effective ways to detect cervical cancer early, when abnormal cervical cells are easiest to manage and treat. However, this test is underused. Many are unaware of the test, and others hold myths about it that keep them from getting it done.
9 common myths about pap smears
Dr Pallavi Vasal, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, busts nine common myths about pap smears:
Myth: If there are no symptoms like vaginal infection or intermenstrual bleeding, you don’t need to get the Pap test done.
Fact: So it’s not like that, cervical precancer and early cervical cancer often cause no symptoms. Regular screening detects abnormal cells and precancerous cells before they can lead to other major ailments.
Myth: Only sexually active girls need a Pap test
Fact: Screening recommendations are based on age, past sexual activity, and medical history. Even if a woman is not currently sexually active, screening may still be important.
Myth: A normal Pap smear rules out all kinds of gynaecological cancers
Fact: Pap smear primarily screens for cervical cell abnormalities and cervical cancer. It does not screen for ovarian, uterine, or most other gynaecological cancers.
Myth: Many girls mistakenly believe that the Pap test is painful, so they avoid getting it
Fact: But that’s not true. It’s a little uncomfortable but not painful at all.
Myth: Once vaccinated against HPV, you do not need a Pap smear test
Fact: HPV vaccination is for prevention against the virus that causes cervical cancer, and the Pap test is to detect it at the pre-cancerous stage; both should go hand in hand.
Myth: One normal Pap smear does not mean that a female will never get cervical cancer
Fact: Regular screening should continue every 3 years for those aged 21-65.
Myth: After menopause, Pap smears are no longer necessary
Fact: That’s not the case. All women should undergo a Pap test every 3 yrs or a Pap + HPV test every 5 yrs from age 21 to 65.
Myth: Pap smear does not affect fertility or pregnancy
Fact: An abnormal Pap smear does not always mean you have cancer; it signals minor cell changes, HPV infection, or precancerous developments that can be monitored or treated.
Myth: Pap smears are embarrassing, so it’s okay to skip them
Fact: Not at all. Doctors do it professionally and routinely.
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