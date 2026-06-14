Common myths about pap smears that stop women from getting screened

Regular pap smear screening is one of the most effective ways to detect cervical cancer early, when abnormal cervical cells are easiest to manage and treat. However, this test is underused. Many are unaware of the test, and others hold myths about it that keep them from getting it done.
Dr Pallavi Vasal, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, busts nine common myths about pap smears:
Fact: So it’s not like that, cervical precancer and early cervical cancer often cause no symptoms. Regular screening detects abnormal cells and precancerous cells before they can lead to other major ailments.
Fact: Screening recommendations are based on age, past sexual activity, and medical history. Even if a woman is not currently sexually active, screening may still be important.
Fact: Pap smear primarily screens for cervical cell abnormalities and cervical cancer. It does not screen for ovarian, uterine, or most other gynaecological cancers.
Fact: But that’s not true. It’s a little uncomfortable but not painful at all.
Fact: HPV vaccination is for prevention against the virus that causes cervical cancer, and the Pap test is to detect it at the pre-cancerous stage; both should go hand in hand.
Fact: Regular screening should continue every 3 years for those aged 21-65.
Fact: That’s not the case. All women should undergo a Pap test every 3 yrs or a Pap + HPV test every 5 yrs from age 21 to 65.
Fact: An abnormal Pap smear does not always mean you have cancer; it signals minor cell changes, HPV infection, or precancerous developments that can be monitored or treated.
Fact: Not at all. Doctors do it professionally and routinely.
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