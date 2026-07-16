Ozempic and weight loss: What women with PMOS need to know?

How can Ozempic help women with PMOS manage weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and enhance overall metabolic health?

Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of reproductive age. Along with irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, fertility concerns, and metabolic disturbances, many women with PMOS struggle with weight gain and find it difficult to lose weight despite maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly. This often leads to frustration and prompts many to explore newer weight-loss medications, including Ozempic.

“Over the past few years, Ozempic (semaglutide) has gained significant attention for its effectiveness in supporting weight loss. While social media has popularised it as a ‘miracle injection,’ its role in PMOS is more nuanced. Before considering this medication, women should understand how it works, who may benefit from it, and why it should only be used under medical supervision,” Dr Deepika Taneja, Sr. Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Neonest Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Why is weight loss so difficult in PMOS?

One of the primary reasons women with PMOS struggle with weight management is insulin resistance. In this condition, the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin, prompting the pancreas to produce higher levels of the hormone. Elevated insulin not only promotes weight gain but also stimulates the ovaries to produce excess androgens, worsening symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, acne, and unwanted hair growth.

The encouraging news is that even a modest weight loss of 5–10% of body weight can significantly improve insulin sensitivity, restore ovulation, regulate menstrual cycles, and lower the long-term risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

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What is Ozempic and how does it work?

Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that was originally approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. It works by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone that regulates blood sugar levels and appetite. The medication slows stomach emptying, increases feelings of fullness, reduces hunger, and improves blood sugar control. As a result, many people naturally consume fewer calories and experience gradual, sustained weight loss.

Although Ozempic is not specifically approved for the treatment of PMOS, specialists may prescribe it off-label for selected women with PMOS who are overweight or obese, particularly when lifestyle measures alone have not resulted in adequate weight loss.

Can women with PMOS benefit from Ozempic?

Current research is encouraging, although most evidence comes from relatively small clinical studies and meta-analyses. Studies have shown that women with PMOS treated with semaglutide and other GLP-1 receptor agonists experience meaningful improvements in several health parameters.

On average, women have shown a reduction in Body Mass Index (BMI) of approximately 2.2–2.4 kg/m² and a reduction in waist circumference of nearly 5 cm. Clinical studies have also reported weight loss of approximately 5–10% of baseline body weight within 3–6 months, a change considered clinically significant for improving metabolic health.

Beyond weight loss, semaglutide has been associated with improved insulin sensitivity and reductions in triglyceride levels. It decreases in total testosterone levels, suggesting potential improvements in hyperandrogenism. Many women have also experienced better menstrual cycle regularity. However, evidence regarding ovulation and fertility remains limited and further research is needed.

Overall, the strongest evidence currently supports Ozempic’s role in weight reduction and improving insulin resistance, with promising but still evolving evidence for improving menstrual regularity, reducing androgen excess, and enhancing fertility outcomes.

Lifestyle changes remain the foundation

Despite these promising findings, Ozempic should never be viewed as a substitute for healthy lifestyle habits. Sustainable management of PMOS continues to rely on a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and ongoing medical care.

Current international PMOS guidelines support considering GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide for women with PMOS who are overweight or obese, especially when lifestyle interventions alone have not achieved sufficient weight loss. However, it remains an off-label treatment specifically for PMOS, meaning it should only be prescribed after careful evaluation by a healthcare professional.

Women should avoid self-medicating or purchasing weight-loss injections based on online trends or celebrity endorsements. Every case of PMOS is unique, and treatment should always be tailored according to an individual’s metabolic health, reproductive goals, and overall medical profile.

Ozempic has opened new possibilities in the management of obesity and insulin resistance among women living with PMOS. For carefully selected patients, it can be a valuable addition to a comprehensive treatment plan, helping achieve meaningful weight loss while improving several metabolic and hormonal parameters. However, it is not a cure for PMOS and should never be considered a quick fix.

The most successful approach combines evidence-based medical treatment with sustainable lifestyle modifications and regular medical supervision. If you are struggling to lose weight despite your best efforts, consult your gynaecologist to determine whether Ozempic or another treatment option is appropriate for you. Managing PMOS is not simply about losing weight; it is about improving hormonal balance, protecting long-term health, and enhancing overall quality of life.