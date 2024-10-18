Menopause weight gain: Does Ozempic work to manage weight?

Ozempic is a medication primarily used for managing type 2 diabetes, but it may also help with weight loss. Know if you should use Ozempic for menopause weight gain.

If you are about to enter the 40s club, be ready to experience changes connected to your periods. The duration may get shorter and you may start having lighter periods. By the time you reach 45 or 50, you will probably stop menstruating. If 12 consecutive months go by without periods, it means you have entered the menopause stage. It is the natural biological process that marks the end of menstrual cycles as well as fertility. It is a normal part of ageing, but it can bring various physical and emotional changes, including symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, night sweats, and sleep disturbances. Menopause weight gain is another common symptom you should watch out for. Apart from working out and eating healthy, you can also try Ozempic for menopause weight gain.

Weight gain during menopause

Weight gain may be inevitable for some women during menopause. It may even feel harder to manage weight. During a research published in Best Practice & Research Clinical Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 2023, an association was found between menopause and abdominal obesity. Here are some reasons why weight gain during menopause happens:

The decline in estrogen levels during menopause affects how the body stores fat and regulates metabolism. “Lower estrogen is linked to an increase in abdominal fat storage,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Pooja C Thukral.

Ageing naturally slows down metabolism, making it easier to gain weight. Muscle mass also tends to decrease as you grow older, further contributing to a slower metabolism.

Hormonal changes can lead to increased insulin resistance, which can cause the body to store more fat and make it harder to lose weight.

Many women may experience changes in physical activity levels, dietary habits, and stress management during menopause, all of which can contribute to weight gain.

Hormonal fluctuations can disrupt sleep, leading to fatigue and decreased physical activity, which can contribute to weight gain.

Ozempic for menopause weight gain

Semaglutide, widely known as Ozempic, is a drug used in type 2 diabetes treatment. There is also evidence that shows it can help obese or overweight people. During a 2022 study published in the Nature Medicine journal, researchers found that Ozempic treatment led to substantial, and sustained weight loss in overweight and obese adults in over 104 weeks.

In another research published in the Menopause journal in April 2024, an impressive weight loss response was seen in postmenopausal women who were overweight or obesity and treated with Ozempic, and menopause hormone therapy. Here’s how Ozempic can help women experiencing menopause weight gain:

1. Appetite suppression

Ozempic is a medicine that works by mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which helps in regulating appetite. This in turn can lead to reduced food intake. “This can be particularly beneficial for women facing increased cravings or overeating due to hormonal changes,” says the expert.

2. Improved insulin sensitivity

The weight loss drug can enhance insulin sensitivity, which can help manage blood sugar levels. It is not only beneficial for diabetics, but can also help reduce the risk of weight gain associated with insulin resistance, which is a common issue in women during menopause.

3. Slower gastric emptying

Ozempic slows down the process of gastric emptying, which can lead to a prolonged feeling of fullness after meals. “If you feel full for long, it can help control portion sizes. It can also help reduce the total number of calories you consume,” says the expert.

4. Metabolic benefits

This medication may help improve metabolic markers such as reducing body fat percentage and waist circumference. These are often areas of concern for women who are in the menopause stage. If you take Ozempic, it can be beneficial for your metabolic health.

“Ozempic is usually taken once a week via injection, but the duration depends on your health goals and medical advice, with long-term use common for weight management,” says Dr Thukral. But if you have severe gastrointestinal issues, a history of pancreatitis or severe kidney or liver disease, avoid taking Ozempic for weight loss.

What are the other ways menopausal women can lose weight?

If not a weight-loss drug, you can go for these natural weight-loss methods too:

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reduce intake of refined sugars and ultra-processed foods to help manage your weight.

Be mindful of portion sizes so that you don’t end up overeating.

Incorporating a mix of aerobic and strength training exercises to help maintain your muscle mass, boost metabolism, and promote weight loss.

Drink plenty of water to help control hunger and maintain hydration, which is important for your overall health.

Prioritise quality sleep (at least seven hours per night), as lack of sleep can affect your hormone levels and lead to weight gain.

High-stress levels can lead to emotional eating and cause weight gain, especially if you lead a sedentary lifestyle. So, be active and try yoga poses, meditate, and do deep-breathing exercises to help manage stress.

Monitoring hormone levels, thyroid function, and your overall health can help identify any underlying issues that may affect weight management.

If you are looking to manage weight gain associated with menopause, Ozempic can provide a supportive option. But make lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise as well. Also, keep your doctor in loop before taking Ozempic for weight loss.