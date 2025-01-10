Ovarian vs cervical cancer: Know symptoms, similarities and differences

Cervical and ovarian cancers affect the female reproductive system. To avoid any confusion between ovarian vs cervical cancer, know their similarities and differences.

When it comes to frequently diagnosed cancers in women, there are two types that are the most common: cervical and ovarian cancers. Both affect the reproductive system of women and have overlapping signs, including abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. These are some of the many symptoms of the two types of cancer. As a result, it becomes difficult to distinguish when it comes to comparing ovarian vs cervical cancer. This Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, let’s dig into the similarities and differences between these two common types of cancer.

What is cervical cancer?

It is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. In 2022, around 6,60,000 females were diagnosed with cervical cancer, making it the fourth most common cancer in women, as per the day by the World Health Organization. “The main cause of this type of cancer is the persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV),” says oncologist Dr Manish Sharma. The virus may cause warts on the private parts or cervical cancer in some people.

What is ovarian cancer?

This type of cancer begins in the ovaries, which are responsible for producing eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone. “The exact cause of this cancer that affects a woman’s reproductive system is unclear. “But genetic mutations (e.g., BReast CAncer gene 1 or BReast CAncer gene 2) and family history increase risk,” says the expert. It is the seventh most common type of cancer in women in the world, according to research published in the Cancer Biology & Medicine journal in 2017.

Ovarian vs cervical cancer: Know the similarities

When it comes to ovarian vs cervical cancer, you should know that both are gynaecologic malignancies sharing certain similarities, which include:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Both affect the reproductive organs

You may want a lowdown on ovarian vs cervical cancer as both types of cancers originate in the female reproductive organs. These two come under gynaecologic cancer, a disease in which cells in the reproductive organs grow out of control, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While cervical cancer affects the cervix, ovarian cancer impacts the ovaries.

2. Symptoms are similar

They can present with similar symptoms, including abnormal vaginal bleeding, pain in the pelvic area, and unusual vaginal discharge. “This overlap can lead to delays in diagnosis if the symptoms are not evaluated at the earliest,” says Dr Sharma.

3. Early detection can help avoid both

Early-stage detection in both cancers is associated with better outcomes, which means regular gynaecologic examinations are important. “Pap smears and HPV tests are important for detecting cervical cancer, while transvaginal ultrasounds and CA-125 tests are useful tools for monitoring ovarian cancer,” says the expert.

Ovarian vs cervical cancer: Know the differences

Confused about ovarian vs cervical cancer? Here’s a detailed comparison based on different aspects:

1. Symptoms

Ovarian cancer : Some of the symptoms may be similar to cervical cancer, but the signs of ovarian cancer are often vague and non-specific in the early stages. You may notice bloating or swelling, and pelvic or abdominal pain. You may also notice changes in bowel habits, such as constipation. “These symptoms are often mistaken for digestive issues,” says Dr Sharma.

: Some of the symptoms may be similar to cervical cancer, but the signs of ovarian cancer are often vague and non-specific in the early stages. You may notice bloating or swelling, and pelvic or abdominal pain. You may also notice changes in bowel habits, such as constipation. “These symptoms are often mistaken for digestive issues,” says Dr Sharma. Cervical cancer: Its symptoms are more specific and noticeable earlier than ovarian cancer. You may notice abnormal vaginal bleeding between periods or after sex, have vaginal discharge with a foul odour, and pelvic pain.

2. Causes

Ovarian cancer : Genetic mutations and a family history of different types of cancer like ovarian, and breast cancer can increase the risk,” says the expert. It may also be due to hormone replacement therapy, often used to treat menopausal symptoms like hot flashes. Not having children or having kids later in life is also a factor. During a study, published in Fertility and Sterility in 2004, childless women had between a two- and three-fold increased risk of ovarian cancer compared with women who had given birth to one or more kids.

: Genetic mutations and a family history of different types of cancer like ovarian, and breast cancer can increase the risk,” says the expert. It may also be due to hormone replacement therapy, often used to treat menopausal symptoms like hot flashes. Not having children or having kids later in life is also a factor. During a study, published in Fertility and Sterility in 2004, childless women had between a two- and three-fold increased risk of ovarian cancer compared with women who had given birth to one or more kids. Cervical cancer: It is primarily caused by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus. Early sexual activity may also contribute to it. A 2023 study published in PLOS Global Public Health showed that women who started having sex before the age of 18 had a higher risk of getting cervical cancer than women older than them.

3. Diagnosis

Ovarian cancer : When it comes to ovarian vs cervical cancer, the diagnosis is challenging in case of the former type of cancer. “It is harder to detect due to the lack of effective screening tests,” says the expert. Tools include pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, CA-125 blood test (a tumor marker), and surgical biopsy for confirmation.

: When it comes to ovarian vs cervical cancer, the diagnosis is challenging in case of the former type of cancer. “It is harder to detect due to the lack of effective screening tests,” says the expert. Tools include pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, CA-125 blood test (a tumor marker), and surgical biopsy for confirmation. Cervical cancer: It is easier to detect this type of cancer, thanks to effective screening tools like the pap smear test. It helps to detect abnormal cervical cells before they turn cancerous. While getting vaccinated for HPV is important, testing for the virus can also identify high-risk HPV strains.

4. Organs affected

Ovarian cancer : In ovarian vs cervical cancer, the main difference is the organs affected by these types of cancers. Ovarian starts in the ovaries and may spread to the fallopian tubes, uterus, abdominal lining, and liver.

: In ovarian vs cervical cancer, the main difference is the organs affected by these types of cancers. Ovarian starts in the ovaries and may spread to the fallopian tubes, uterus, abdominal lining, and liver. Cervical cancer: It begins in the cervix, and can spread to the vagina, pelvic lymph nodes, bladder, and rectum.

5. Treatment options

Ovarian cancer : Surgery is done to remove the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the affected tissues. “Chemotherapy is often used after the surgery to target remaining cancer cells,” says the expert.

: Surgery is done to remove the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the affected tissues. “Chemotherapy is often used after the surgery to target remaining cancer cells,” says the expert. Cervical cancer: Surgical procedures like a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus and cervix) or trachelectomy (for preserving fertility) are done. Radiation therapy is often combined with chemotherapy for advanced stages.

When it comes to ovarian vs cervical cancer, the similarities can’t be ignored but there are also differences. Regular screenings, and awareness about them can help to reduce the risk.