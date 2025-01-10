Ovarian vs cervical cancer: Know symptoms, similarities and differences

Chat with
When it comes to frequently diagnosed cancers in women, there are two types that are the most common: cervical and ovarian cancers. Both affect the reproductive system of women and have overlapping signs, including abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. These are some of the many symptoms of the two types of cancer. As a result, it becomes difficult to distinguish when it comes to comparing ovarian vs cervical cancer. This Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, let’s dig into the similarities and differences between these two common types of cancer.
It is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. In 2022, around 6,60,000 females were diagnosed with cervical cancer, making it the fourth most common cancer in women, as per the day by the World Health Organization. “The main cause of this type of cancer is the persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV),” says oncologist Dr Manish Sharma. The virus may cause warts on the private parts or cervical cancer in some people.
This type of cancer begins in the ovaries, which are responsible for producing eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone. “The exact cause of this cancer that affects a woman’s reproductive system is unclear. “But genetic mutations (e.g., BReast CAncer gene 1 or BReast CAncer gene 2) and family history increase risk,” says the expert. It is the seventh most common type of cancer in women in the world, according to research published in the Cancer Biology & Medicine journal in 2017.
When it comes to ovarian vs cervical cancer, you should know that both are gynaecologic malignancies sharing certain similarities, which include:
You may want a lowdown on ovarian vs cervical cancer as both types of cancers originate in the female reproductive organs. These two come under gynaecologic cancer, a disease in which cells in the reproductive organs grow out of control, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While cervical cancer affects the cervix, ovarian cancer impacts the ovaries.
They can present with similar symptoms, including abnormal vaginal bleeding, pain in the pelvic area, and unusual vaginal discharge. “This overlap can lead to delays in diagnosis if the symptoms are not evaluated at the earliest,” says Dr Sharma.
Early-stage detection in both cancers is associated with better outcomes, which means regular gynaecologic examinations are important. “Pap smears and HPV tests are important for detecting cervical cancer, while transvaginal ultrasounds and CA-125 tests are useful tools for monitoring ovarian cancer,” says the expert.
Confused about ovarian vs cervical cancer? Here’s a detailed comparison based on different aspects:
When it comes to ovarian vs cervical cancer, the similarities can’t be ignored but there are also differences. Regular screenings, and awareness about them can help to reduce the risk.
Ovarian cancer is generally more serious than cervical cancer because it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage due to vague and nonspecific symptoms. In contrast, cervical cancer is easier to detect early through regular Pap smears and HPV testing.
Cervical cancer does not directly turn into ovarian cancer as they originate in different organs and tissues of the reproductive system. However, both cancers can occur simultaneously or sequentially if a person is at high risk, such as carrying BRCA mutations or having a family history of gynaecologic cancers.
It is possible, though rare, to have both cervical and ovarian cancer either simultaneously or at different times. This may occur if an individual has genetic predispositions, such as BRCA mutations, or other overlapping risk factors. When both cancers are present, treatment becomes more complex and typically involves a multidisciplinary approach to address both conditions effectively.
