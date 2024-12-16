Neha Dhupia talks about her postpartum challenges: ‘I felt like my world had shifted’

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia says that her postpartum journey, after she became a mom, lasted for almost eight months. She talks about how she was 'almost miserable' during this time.

No matter how many books you read on motherhood, there is no perfect way to truly predict how life will change after childbirth. Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who was blessed with a daughter in 2018, remembers this journey to motherhood as quite the rollercoaster ride. After the birth of her daughter, Mehr, Neha found herself navigating the highs and lows of postpartum life, a journey filled with both joy and struggle. Talking about how her postpartum journey lasted for almost eight months, she says that she wasn’t expecting the changes that came her way. In a Health Shots interview, Neha Dhupia talked about the emotional transition of becoming a mom, reflecting on how every mother’s experience is unique and how being open about it can help.

Neha Dhupia talks about her postpartum journey: ‘It lasted almost eight months’

Often referred to as the fourth trimester, postpartum brings with it its own emotional turmoil and upheavals. Addressing them promptly is crucial for a smooth recovery, says Neha Dhupia. Opening up about her own experience, she shared, “To say I didn’t experience postpartum would be untrue. With Mehr, our firstborn, I definitely went through it. My postpartum was much more intense and lasted almost eight months.”

Neha Dhupia on postpartum changes: I felt like my world had shifted

Postpartum refers to the period following childbirth. As per the StatPearls, the postpartum period begins soon after the baby’s delivery and usually lasts 6 to 8 weeks. It ends when the mother’s body nearly returns to its pre-pregnancy state. During this phase, the body works to return to its pre-pregnancy state, involving hormonal shifts, changes in the uterus, and physical recovery from childbirth. Additionally, many women experience emotional challenges, including postpartum anxiety, depression, or mood swings, commonly known as the “baby blues.”

Also Read: Neha Dhupia on embracing motherhood, normalising period talk and breaking taboos

{{{htmlData}}}

These changes are part of the body’s natural recovery process but can be overwhelming for new mothers. Neha Dhupia, reflecting on her journey shared, “I saw bodily changes. I felt like my world had shifted. I wasn’t used to it.”

A study published in the Author Manuscript, Birth, highlights 11 possible symptoms of postpartum, including, fatigue, headache, nausea or vomiting, backache, constipation, breast soreness, and more. As per the National Institute of Mental Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, symptoms of perinatal depression include persistent sad, anxious, or empty mood, feelings of hopelessness, irritation, and more.

Physical and emotional symptoms of postpartum

Here are some of the tell-tale symptoms of postpartum that every new mom must take into account.

Fatigue: Sleep deprivation is one of the most common physical symptoms, as new mothers tend to wake up frequently to care for their newborns.

Sleep deprivation is one of the most common physical symptoms, as new mothers tend to wake up frequently to care for their newborns. Breastfeeding issues: Many new mothers face challenges with breastfeeding, including sore nipples, milk supply issues, and difficulties in getting the baby to latch properly.

Many new mothers face challenges with breastfeeding, including sore nipples, milk supply issues, and difficulties in getting the baby to latch properly. Physical healing: Whether through vaginal delivery or cesarean section, mothers may experience soreness, discomfort, and the need for physical healing. A study published in StatPearls indicates that mild vaginal tears heal within weeks after delivery, while severe tears take longer. Vaginal discharge is heavy for the first 3-4 days, then becomes watery and pinkish-brown, eventually turning yellowish-white after 10-12 days.

Whether through vaginal delivery or cesarean section, mothers may experience soreness, discomfort, and the need for physical healing. A study published in StatPearls indicates that mild vaginal tears heal within weeks after delivery, while severe tears take longer. Vaginal discharge is heavy for the first 3-4 days, then becomes watery and pinkish-brown, eventually turning yellowish-white after 10-12 days. Hormonal changes: After giving birth, women experience significant hormonal fluctuations that can lead to mood swings, acne, and other physical changes. As per StatPearls, transient depression or baby blues is very common during the first week after delivery.

After giving birth, women experience significant hormonal fluctuations that can lead to mood swings, acne, and other physical changes. As per StatPearls, transient depression or baby blues is very common during the first week after delivery. Mood swings: Hormonal changes can lead to emotional ups and downs, often making mothers feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed. As per StatPearls, new mothers may notice feeling down, anxious, mood swings, crying spells, irritability, and difficulty sleeping during the first week after delivery.

Hormonal changes can lead to emotional ups and downs, often making mothers feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed. As per StatPearls, new mothers may notice feeling down, anxious, mood swings, crying spells, irritability, and difficulty sleeping during the first week after delivery. Postpartum depression: As per research published in StatPearls, approximately one in seven women face postpartum depression.

As per research published in StatPearls, approximately one in seven women face postpartum depression. Anxiety and stress: New moms often feel anxious about their baby’s health, their ability to care for their child, and the drastic life changes they are going through. In a study published in BMJ Open Journal, postpartum stress decreased significantly after 3 months and reduced further after 6 months.

Neha Dhupia on postpartum sleep deprivation: You almost feel miserable

Lack of sleep is a common challenge for new mothers as they juggle the constant needs of their newborn with their own recovery process. Neha Dhupia also shared about how difficult it was to navigate the emotional side of postpartum which accompany sleep deprivation. “When you are going through it, you almost feel miserable because your body undergoes changes, your emotions are in turmoil and you are constantly sleep-deprived,” she said. As per a study published in the journal, Sleep Research Society, postpartum women sleep less during the early weeks following childbirth than during pregnancy and other periods of reproductive age.

The exhaustion can lead to irritability, feelings of inadequacy, and sometimes even feelings of isolation. A study published in BMC Women’s Health suggests that postpartum women at risk of postpartum depression face a heightened likelihood of experiencing depressive symptoms later in the postpartum phase if sleep issues worsen or show only minimal improvement over time.

Also Read: Raising Shaan aka Shreya Mitra: From battling postpartum depression to turning maternal mental health advocate

Other challenges of postpartum

Postpartum blues, or baby blues, is common within the first week after delivery, with symptoms like mood swings, anxiety, irritability, and more. These typically resolve within two weeks, but if symptoms persist, medical attention is recommended, as per a study published in StatPearls. Stress incontinence, caused by pelvic floor damage during labor, affects many women postpartum, with risk factors including obesity and forceps use. Kegel exercises, bladder training, and weight loss are recommended for management. Hemorrhoids, caused by constipation or labor, can be managed with increased fibre and stool softeners, and severe cases may require medical intervention.

Neha Dhupia on postpartum recovery: If you’re going through it, speak up

Postpartum recovery is not just about physical healing but also about mental and emotional well-being. Neha Dhupia emphasised that during her second child’s postpartum phase, she was better prepared. “During our son, Guriq’s time, I knew what to expect, so I handled it differently,” she added. While postpartum challenges can affect a new mother’s confidence and sense of self, Neha highlights the importance of seeking help and not going through it alone. “If you’re going through it, speak up. Don’t dwell in your own kind of isolation,” she adds. Emotional support from family during the first week is highly beneficial for recovery.

Neha Dhupia’s advice for new moms: Importance of support and self-care

Neha Dhupia’s message to new mothers is clear: self-care and support are key to overcoming postpartum challenges. Understanding the symptoms, acknowledging the difficulties, and seeking support when needed can help new mothers face this critical time of their lives. Here are a few suggestions that Neha gives to all new moms:

Talk about it: Don’t bottle up your emotions or experiences. Be open about your feelings as this can help you cope with the situation better. Take time for yourself as it can enhance your self-care routine.

Don’t bottle up your emotions or experiences. Be open about your feelings as this can help you cope with the situation better. Take time for yourself as it can enhance your self-care routine. Reach out to experts: Professionals can provide guidance and help you manage postpartum symptoms, whether they are physical or emotional. So, reach out for help as it is the most important thing.

Professionals can provide guidance and help you manage postpartum symptoms, whether they are physical or emotional. So, reach out for help as it is the most important thing. Reach out to other moms: New or experienced, connecting with other mothers creates a support network that may ease the journey. Sharing your experience with others can help alleviate much of the burden.

Postpartum is a journey filled with challenges. But a better understanding of this phase can help you overcome it effectively.