PCOS: Doctor shares 6 tips to balance hormones naturally

Learn about six remedies backed by doctors that can help you naturally balance hormones with PCOS and improve your health.

If you often feel like your body is working against you, gaining weight even with a healthy diet, experiencing sudden mood swings, or dealing with irregular periods, you might have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Many women face these challenges with PCOS, and it can feel overwhelming. Still, there are natural and practical ways to help balance hormones and take back control of your health, including natural PCOS remedies. Here are six doctor-approved tips and that may help.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of childbearing age. This condition happens when there is an imbalance in hormones, especially insulin and androgens. “This imbalance can cause various symptoms, such as irregular periods, acne, weight gain, excessive hair growth, and trouble getting pregnant,” Dr Rita Bakshi, Gynaecologist, tells Health Shots. The cause of PCOS is not clear. However, genetics, insulin resistance, lifestyle factors, and the exploration of natural PCOS remedies may contribute to its development.

What are the first signs of PCOS?

PCOS affects in different ways, but common symptoms include:

Irregular or missed periods: Many women with PCOS have fewer than nine periods each year.

Weight gain: Many people find it hard to lose weight, even when they stick to diets and exercise.

Excess hair growth: High levels of androgens can cause hair growth on the face, chest, back, and abdomen.

Acne and oily skin: Hormonal imbalances can cause frustrating skin problems that affect both the body and the mind.

Thinning hair: Some may notice thinning hair on their scalp.

Skin discolouration: Dark patches can appear on the neck, inner thighs, and underarms.

Mood swings and fatigue: Hormonal changes can cause emotional difficulties and fatigue.

What hormones are affected in PCOS?

Insulin plays a significant role; high insulin levels can lead to increased levels of male hormones (androgens), causing symptoms like weight gain and irregular periods. “Imbalances in luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) can also disrupt ovulation”, says the doctor. Low progesterone levels are also a concern, as they can lead to irregular or missed periods. Incorporating natural PCOS remedies may help manage these issues and support hormonal balance.

How to balance hormones naturally at home?

Here are six helpful lifestyle tips to manage PCOS:

1. Adopt a balanced diet

Eating the proper nutrients is very important for your body, especially if you’re exploring natural PCOS remedies. Focus on adding more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to your meals. “Choose foods with a low glycemic index to help keep your blood sugar and insulin levels steady,” shares the expert. This means replacing refined carbs and sugars with whole foods high in fibre. These foods support hormone balance, aid with digestion, and can be beneficial in managing PCOS symptoms.

2. Engage in regular exercise

Exercise is not just for losing weight; it also helps balance hormones and can complement natural PCOS remedies. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Activities like brisk walking, cycling, yoga, or strength training can improve insulin sensitivity, help with weight management, and boost your mood.

3. Prioritise quality sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep. Try to get 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep each night. “Not getting enough sleep can make insulin resistance worse and raise cortisol levels, which can increase PCOS symptoms”, says Dr Rita. To improve your sleep, create a calming bedtime routine. This can include dimming the lights, reading a book, or using relaxation techniques.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water supports your health and helps keep your hormones balanced. “Aim for about 8-10 cups of water each day, depending on how active you are and the climate,” shares Dr Bakshi. Incorporating natural PCOS remedies, such as herbal teas like spearmint tea, can also be helpful; they may help lower excess androgens.

5. Manage stress effectively

Stress can disrupt hormone balance without people realising it. Adding stress-management techniques to your daily routine can make a big difference. “Try mindfulness, yoga, meditation, or hobbies that bring you joy”, explains the doctor. Setting aside time to relax and focusing on self-care can help reduce stress-related hormone problems.

6. Limit processed foods and harmful substances

Avoid junk food, smoking, and alcohol to help manage PCOS symptoms. “Processed foods often contain high levels of refined sugars and unhealthy fats, which can contribute to weight gain and worsen hormonal imbalances”, shares the doctor. Focus on eating whole, nutrient-rich foods and cutting down on harmful substances to support your overall health.