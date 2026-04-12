National Safe Motherhood Day: 3 hidden pregnancy risks most women don’t realise

Preventive care in pregnancy is often well understood in principle, including regular check-ups, supplements, and timely scans. On paper, it all appears complete. Yet, much of a woman’s pregnancy health is shaped between these visits. Small, everyday patterns tend to go unnoticed. Reports look fine, appointments are spaced out, and there is a quiet reassurance that things are on track. At the same time, certain habits slip through sometimes out of routine, sometimes out of convenience. This is where preventive care begins to thin out, even when intentions are right.
In pregnancy, as with many other health concerns, it’s easy to miss the small clues when everyday tasks are carried out as a matter of routine practice. “In many cases, supplements are taken regularly, but meals are delayed or skipped, especially on busy workdays”, Dr Rujul Jhaveri, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. This doesn’t seem off. Rest gets adjusted around deadlines, while hydration becomes an afterthought.
None of this is deliberate neglect. It builds gradually, one missed meal, one late night, one postponed break. “Over time, these small compromises begin to add up. Routine reports may not immediately reflect this, making it easier to overlook,” says the doctor. But the body often registers these patterns long before they show up clinically.
Pregnancy does come with some discomfort, and it is not unusual for this to be normalised.
When symptoms don’t disrupt daily functioning, they are often allowed to pass without much thought. There is awareness, no doubt. But action often gets delayed.
Do not wait for symptoms to become disruptive before seeking advice. When unsure, it’s better to check early than wait for more clarity.
“A healthy pregnancy is not defined only by reports or scheduled visits. It is shaped quietly in the in-between moments. Often, it is the smaller decisions of waiting for advice or seeking it immediately that influence how smoothly things unfold throughout the pregnancy,” says Dr Jhaveri.
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