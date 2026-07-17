Monsoon mayhem: 12 health risks every pregnant woman must know to stay safe

12 essential health tips for pregnant women during the monsoon season to prevent infections and ensure a safe, healthy pregnancy.

The monsoon season is here. It brings cooler weather and a break from the summer heat. It also brings increased humidity, waterlogging, and a higher risk of infection. For women, this time of year means they need to be more careful about keeping themselves and their babies healthy. When you are pregnant, your body’s defence system changes, making you more likely to get infections. If you take the right steps to prevent them, you can stay healthy during the monsoon season.

How do you take care of a pregnant woman in the monsoon?

Here are some important tips for women to stay safe and healthy:

Stay hydrated with safe drinking water

During the monsoon, it is easier to contract illnesses such as typhoid, hepatitis A, and gastroenteritis because water may be contaminated. Pregnant women should only drink water that has been filtered, boiled or bottled from a trusted source. It is a good idea to carry a water bottle when you travel to stay hydrated and reduce the risk of getting sick.

2. Eat fresh, home-cooked meals

The monsoon season makes it more likely for food to be contaminated. Eating home-cooked meals is one of the best ways to avoid getting food poisoning. A healthy diet for women should include the following:

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Fresh fruits that you can peel

Well-cooked vegetables

Whole grains

Foods that are high in protein, like beans, dairy products, eggs, fish or lean meat

3. Foods that are high in iron and calcium

Avoid eating food from street vendors, raw salads from outside, undercooked meat and food that has been stored for too long.

4. Maintain good personal hygiene

The warm and humid weather is perfect for bacteria and fungi to grow. Washing your hands regularly, taking a bath every day, wearing clothes and keeping your skin dry are simple ways to prevent infections. If you get caught in the rain, change out of your clothes as soon as you can to prevent fungal skin infections.

5. Protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases

The monsoon season is when borne illnesses like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are more common. These illnesses can be very serious for women. To reduce your chances of getting bitten by mosquitoes:

Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs

Use a net when you sleep

Put screens on your windows if you can

Get rid of standing water around your home

Use mosquito repellent that is safe for pregnant women, but only after talking to your doctor

If you have a high fever, bad body aches, a rash or unusual bleeding, see a doctor right away.

6. Prevent slips and falls

Wet floors and roads can be very slippery. Falls can be bad for pregnant women. To be safe:

Wear shoes that have a grip

Walk carefully on wet surfaces

Hold onto handrails when you climb stairs

Try to avoid roads that are flooded

If you do fall, tell your doctor even if you do not feel any pain right away.

7. Dress comfortably

Wearing clothes helps keep you clean and prevents skin irritation in humid weather. Wear cotton clothes that let your skin breathe. Wearing waterproof shoes with good grip and carrying an umbrella or raincoat can help you stay dry and comfortable.

8. Continue prenatal nutrition

Eating well is important for the immune system. Keep taking your vitamins and supplements as your doctor tells you to. Eat foods that are high in:

Vitamin C

Iron

Calcium

Folic acid

Protein

Zinc

Good nutrition is important for both the mother’s health and the baby’s growth during pregnancy.

9. Avoid self-medication

Common medicines for fever, cough or allergies may not be safe for pregnant women. Never take any medicine without talking to your doctor. Going to the doctor promptly ensures that both the mother and the baby stay safe.

10. Stay active safely

Unless your doctor says otherwise, it is still good to exercise during pregnancy. Walking indoors and doing yoga and stretching exercises that are safe for pregnant women can help improve blood flow, reduce back pain and make you feel better overall. Do not exercise outside when it is raining heavily or on slippery surfaces.

11. Do not miss prenatal check-ups

Going to the doctor for check-ups is important during pregnancy, no matter the season. Heavy rain may make it hard to travel, so plan your appointments ahead of time and keep phone numbers handy. If you have symptoms like the baby is not moving much, vaginal bleeding, bad stomach pain, fever or fluid leaking, see a doctor right away.

12. Listen to your body

Every pregnancy is different. You may feel more tired, nauseous or swollen when it is humid. Make sure you get rest, sleep well and do not overdo it. Importantly, do not ignore symptoms that seem strange. Going to the doctor early can prevent problems.

How to enjoy pregnancy and not worry?

The monsoon season does not have to be a worry during pregnancy. By following steps such as staying clean, eating nutritious food, drinking safe water, protecting against mosquito bites, staying active, and going to the doctor regularly, pregnant women can have a safe and healthy pregnancy during the rainy season. Remember, every pregnancy is unique. Talking to your doctor regularly is the way to address any concerns and get personalised advice.