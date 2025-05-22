Miley Cyrus ruptured an ovarian cyst mid-performance, says it was ‘traumatic’

Miley Cyrus suffered an ovarian cyst rupture mid-performance during New Year's Eve, and it nearly made her quit music. She says it was an excruciating experience.

It seems like Grammy winner Miley Cyrus strongly believes in the saying, “The show must go on.” When the American singer and actress’ fans were cheering for her during a show in 2023, she was having a “pretty traumatic experience.” It had nothing to do with the performance or her fans, but her health. Miley Cyrus revealed that when she was on the stage, she had an ovarian cyst rupture. It occurs when a cyst on or inside the ovary breaks open. Sounds painful? Read on to know more about its symptoms and what to do.

Miley Cyrus on her medical emergency

While co-hosting “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with country star and one of her idols Dolly Parton to welcome 2023, Miley Cyrus dealt with a health scare. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne Michaels (producer) when I was doing my New Year’s show,” Miley Cyrus said during her recent appearance on an episode of “The Zane Lowe Show.”

“I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it,” shared the 32-year-old.

The moment was “extremely excruciating” for the “Flowers” hitmaker. “It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyway. But it was really, really hard on me.”

Miley Cyrus went on to say that the health issues made her consider quitting music, but she recalled having a chat with Michaels.

“I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me. He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild.’”

Miley Cyrus, who will be soon releasing her album “Something Beautiful,” continued, “He’s like, ‘You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music. Everyone does this, everyone has these traumatic experiences.’”

What is an ovarian cyst?

While Miley Cyrus is not giving up on music due to the ovarian cyst rupture, she did put the spotlight on it. But first, let’s find out what an ovarian cyst is. “It’s a fluid-filled sac that develops on or within the ovaries, the two small organs that are part of a woman’s reproductive system,” says gynaecologist and infertility specialist Dr Vaishali Sharma. The cyst may affect one ovary or both at the same time. Approximately 7 percent of premenopausal and postmenopausal women have these cysts, according to research published in Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

What are the causes of a ruptured ovarian cyst?

An ovarian cyst can rupture when the sac containing the fluid breaks open, which can happen due to the following reasons:

High-impact exercises like running or jumping, or sudden movements can lead to a ruptured ovarian cyst.

Hormonal changes during periods can also make ovarian cysts more prone to rupture.

Sometimes, having sex can lead to the rupture of a cyst.

Cysts, especially the ones larger than 5 cm, are more likely to burst.

What are the symptoms of ruptured ovarian cyst?

Yes, like Miley Cyrus, you can also feel immense pain in the abdomen due to a ruptured ovarian cyst. “When an ovarian cyst ruptures, it releases fluid and sometimes even blood into the abdomen that can cause pain,” says Dr Sharma. The sudden onset of severe pain may also be associated with nausea, according to research published in StatPearls.

You may also experience the following symptoms, according to the UK’s National Health Service:

Pain while having sex

Difficulty pooping

Feel like urinating frequently

Heavy periods or irregular periods

Bloating

“If the ruptured cysts are small, they may not cause significant harm. However, the larger one can lead to internal bleeding and infection,” says Dr Sharma.

How to diagnose a ruptured ovarian cyst?

After looking into your medical history, your doctor will ask about the symptoms of a ruptured ovarian cyst. A pelvic exam may be done, and ultrasound may help to determine whether the cyst got ruptured or not.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which fabric feels best down there? Cotton

Lace

Bamboo

Microfiber Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to home remedy for cold and cough? Honey and ginger tea

Steam inhalation

Warm salt water gargle

Turmeric milk Previous Next

You may also have to go through a few tests:

Urine test to ensure it’s ruptured ovarian cyst and not kidney stones or urinary tract infection.

Blood tests for a complete blood count, which will help the doctor to check if you have anemia.

Ruptured ovarian cyst treatment

“In the case of small ovarian cysts with no severe pain or mild symptoms, usually no medical intervention is needed,” says the expert. The pain may go away in a week, but make sure to take rest and care.

If you have larger ones then these treatment options may help:

Painkillers prescribed by your doctor may be needed for severe pain. “Ibuprofen and acetaminophen are usually prescribed to help manage the pain,” says the expert.

You may be putting a heating pad on your lower abdomen to ease cramping during periods. This home remedy can also help to deal with pain following a ruptured ovarian cyst.

If there is a large cyst along with bleeding, surgery may be required to remove it. “Sometimes, cysts have solid components or may be cancerous, so surgery may be performed to remove them,” says the expert. Following the surgery, you need to rest for at least two to four weeks.

Not long ago Miley Cyrus thought of leaving the music industry due to a health problem. When an ovarian cyst rupture, Miley Cyrus experienced a lot of pain. Yes, it can be painful, especially if the cyst is large. Pain in the abdomen accompanied by nausea should not be taken lightly. Go to a doctor to check if your cyst has ruptured or not.