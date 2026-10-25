Menopause doesn’t happen overnight: The fertility changes that begin years earlier

Menopause's impact on fertility can help women make informed reproductive decisions and recognise subtle signs of declining egg quality.

A woman in her late 30s may still have regular periods and yet find that getting pregnant is taking longer than expected. It can be tempting to assume fertility will remain unchanged until periods become irregular. Still, the two don’t follow the same timeline. Changes in the ovaries begin well before menopause, and they can affect the chances of conception while menstrual cycles still appear normal. This is partly because of a woman’s egg supply. Unlike sperm, which is produced continuously, a woman’s egg supply is finite. This supply declines over time, and the rate of decline varies.

What changes before menopause?

Two aspects of ovarian ageing are particularly relevant to fertility: ovarian reserve and egg quality.

Ovarian reserve is the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries. This reserve decreases with age and can be impaired by the ovarian response to pharmacological stimulation used in assisted reproduction techniques. At the same time, egg quality also deteriorates with age. Chromosomal changes in eggs become more common, which can affect fertilisation, embryo development, and the likelihood of miscarriage. These changes do not begin suddenly when menopause approaches. They occur gradually over the reproductive years, but at different paces for different women. Age remains an important factor in fertility, although it cannot tell us everything about an individual’s reproductive health.

Can regular periods be misleading?

Regular menstruation is useful information about reproductive health, but it does not measure egg quantity or quality. A woman may continue to ovulate and have predictable cycles while her fertility is declining with age. Menopause, defined as 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period when there is no other cause, marks the end of natural menstrual cycles. By the time it occurs, ovarian reserve is already substantially reduced. Waiting for irregular periods before discussing fertility plans may therefore mean missing an opportunity to make informed decisions earlier.

Should women get their ovarian reserve tested?

Tests such as anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) and antral follicle count (AFC) assessed by ultrasound can help estimate ovarian reserve. However, these tests cannot reliably predict whether a woman will conceive naturally or establish exactly when she will reach menopause. A low result does not automatically mean pregnancy is impossible, just as a reassuring result does not guarantee fertility.

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When should you seek advice?

Women who are planning to delay pregnancy, have a family history of early menopause, have undergone certain cancer treatments or have other risk factors for reduced ovarian function may benefit from an earlier conversation with a fertility specialist. Anyone trying to conceive should also consider age when deciding when to seek an evaluation. Women aged 35 and above are generally advised to seek assessment after six months of trying, rather than waiting a full year.

Understanding these changes can help women make reproductive decisions with better information. Consultation does not mean treatment is immediately necessary. This is a chance to discuss personal circumstances, realistic timescales, and options before decisions become more pressing.