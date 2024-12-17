Menopause belly: What is it and how to deal with it

The appearance of a menopause belly is common and can happen to any woman. Basic dietary changes and exercise can help you deal with this.

Menopause brings about many changes in your body, and the appearance of a menopause belly is one of them. Weight gain after menopause is common due to many factors such as hormonal changes, increased stress as well as other lifestyle changes. While many procedures such as tummy tucks and liposuction can help you manage this, a menopause tummy can also be dealt with by making lifestyle changes. Including a good diet, exercise regime, and hydration can help you keep your weight in check. It is also important to rule out other medical conditions such as fibroids during this time.

What is menopause belly?

Menopause belly refers to the accumulation of fat around the abdominal region that many women experience during menopause. This change occurs because the body’s metabolic processes slow down as estrogen levels drop, and muscle tone diminishes, states obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Suruchi Desai. The result is a redistribution of fat to areas like the abdomen, which leads to what is often called the menopause belly. It is not uncommon for women to associate this with uterine surgeries, but in reality, it’s primarily caused by hormonal and metabolic shifts that occur naturally during menopause.

A study published in the journal Best Practice & Research Clinical Obstetrics & Gynaecology states that Menopause is associated with increased abdominal and visceral obesity. This abdominal and visceral obesity increases cardiometabolic (a mix of cardiovascular and metabolic problems) risk and mortality as well.

What are the causes of menopause belly?

The development of menopause belly can be caused by several interconnected reasons:

1. Hormonal changes

One major cause is the hormonal shifts that occur during menopause, particularly the drop in estrogen levels. This reduction not only affects fat distribution but also contributes to a loss of muscle mass. As muscle mass decreases, the body’s basic metabolic rate (BMR) slows down, making it harder to burn calories. This means that even eating the same amount of food as before can lead to weight gain. A study published in the journal Best Practice & Research Clinical Obstetrics & Gynaecology states that there is a shortening of the cycle length during the early stages of menopause. This is followed by progressively long gaps between periods of time.

2. Other causes

Genetics also plays a significant role, as some women are predisposed to store fat in the abdominal and breast regions.

Stress and anxiety, which are common during menopause, can worsen the issue. Elevated cortisol levels, a byproduct of stress, further encourage fat accumulation in the belly.

Nutrient deficiencies, such as inadequate vitamin D, B12, or Omega-3 fatty acids, can lead to water retention, worsening the overall appearance of abdominal swelling.

Stress eating can also be one of the causes of menopause belly. A study published in the journal Menopause observes the relationship between depressive symptoms and weight gain in midlife women.

These combined factors make managing menopause belly challenging for many women.

How to reduce a menopause belly?

Reducing menopause belly requires a combination of many things.

1. Eating the right things

Eating a balanced and healthy diet is essential. Reducing the intake of processed foods, sugars, and aerated drinks while focusing on fresh vegetables and fruits can help control weight gain. A study published in the journal Nutrients states that a healthy diet can help counter the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause and prevent many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other types of illnesses.

2. Keep yourself hydrated

Being well-hydrated is equally important. Drinking plenty of water helps combat fluid retention and supports overall metabolism. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity observed that water plays a big role in weight loss. It was seen that people who consumed 1 extra cup of water daily reduced their weight by 0.13 kilos (0.23 pounds).

3. Exercise more

Exercise is critical during menopause. It’s not just about walking or cardio. While these exercises are also helpful, incorporating weight-bearing exercises and resistance training is crucial to maintaining muscle strength. Exercises like planks, crunches, and yoga, such as Suryanamaskar, are particularly effective in strengthening the core and reducing belly fat. However, these should ideally be done under supervision, especially for older individuals, to prevent injury or muscle strain.

4. Rule out other medical causes.

In some cases, it is advisable to consult a gynaecologist to rule out other potential causes of abdominal swelling, like fibroids, which are hormonally dependent uterine tumours. These can sometimes mimic a menopause belly, states a study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. A thorough check-up and sonography can help with the diagnosis, and if needed, supplements or nutraceutical replacements can be prescribed to address deficiencies.

5. Reduce stress

Menopause comes with its share of stress. A study published in the journal Maturitas found that menopausal transition is often accompanied by stress and anxiety symptoms. Reducing stress can significantly help in the fight against menopause belly. When you’re stressed, your body releases the hormone cortisol. High levels of cortisol can lead to increased belly fat storage as cortisol can promote the accumulation of fat, particularly around the abdomen. Insulin resistance can also make it harder for your body to use insulin effectively, leading to weight gain, including belly fat.

Procedures to treat menopause belly

While lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet and exercise are the most effective and sustainable ways to address menopause belly, there are also some medical procedures that can be done under the supervision of a professional:

Liposuction : This surgical procedure removes excess fat from specific areas of the body, including the abdomen. However, it is important to understand that liposuction is not a weight loss solution and should only be considered after consultation with a doctor.

: This surgical procedure removes excess fat from specific areas of the body, including the abdomen. However, it is important to understand that liposuction is not a weight loss solution and should only be considered after consultation with a doctor. CoolSculpting : This is a non-invasive procedure that uses cold temperatures to freeze and destroy fat cells. This does not include any type of incisions or scarring.

: This is a non-invasive procedure that uses cold temperatures to freeze and destroy fat cells. This does not include any type of incisions or scarring. Tummy tuck (Abdominoplasty): This surgical procedure removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen and can also tighten weakened muscles. It’s typically more invasive than liposuction.

However, if you’re considering any of these procedures, it’s crucial to consult with a qualified and experienced board-certified plastic surgeon. It is important to discuss the potential risks, benefits, and recovery process with your surgeon. Also, it is important to understand that these procedures may not eliminate all belly fat, and results can vary. Even after undergoing these procedures, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise is essential for long-term results.

How to prevent a menopause belly?

Preventing menopause belly starts with proactive measures before and during menopause.

1. Exercise more

Regular exercise, including both cardiovascular activities and strength training can help sustain muscle mass and prevent the metabolic slowdown that often accompanies menopause. Resistance bands and weight-bearing exercises are excellent tools for this purpose.

2. Eat a healthy diet

Diet also plays a key role. Avoiding processed foods and sugary snacks while prioritizing whole, nutrient-dense options like fresh vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins can make a significant difference. Staying hydrated is equally important, as it helps reduce water retention and supports overall health.

3. Keep stress at bay

Managing stress is another important factor. High cortisol levels, caused by stress, can contribute to abdominal fat, so incorporating relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or even deep breathing exercises can help. Regular visits to a gynaecologist for check-ups and early identification of any issues, such as fibroids, can also help prevent complications that might be mistaken for menopause belly.

Which foods can help reduce menopause belly?

When it comes to reducing menopause belly, you should keep in mind the following:

Make sure to include whole, unprocessed foods in your diet.

Fresh vegetables and fruits are excellent choices, as they are rich in fibre and nutrients that support a healthy metabolism.

Foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids, like fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, can help reduce inflammation and support overall health.

Whole grains like oats and quinoa, along with lean protein sources such as chicken and legumes, are also beneficial.

Avoiding sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates, and heavily processed foods is essential, as these can exacerbate fat accumulation.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water also plays a critical role in managing fluid retention, which is another contributing factor to abdominal bloating during menopause.

Which exercises help reduce menopause belly?

The most effective exercises for reducing menopause belly include:

Combine cardiovascular activities, strength training, and core-focused movements.

Walking and swimming are great for overall cardiovascular health, but they should be complemented with exercises that strengthen the muscles.

Yoga poses like Suryanamaskar, are highly beneficial for improving flexibility and toning the core.

Core-strengthening exercises like planks and crunches are ideal, but they should be done under supervision to prevent strain or injury.

Resistance training, including using resistance bands, is another excellent way to maintain muscle strength and support metabolism.

It’s important to remember that consistency is key, and having a structured routine guided by a physical trainer can make a significant difference in achieving results safely and effectively.