Lisa Ray reveals why she started Hormone Replacement Therapy at 53

Actress Lisa Ray has been open about managing menopause symptoms. In a new social media post, the 53-year-old shared how Hormone Replacement Therapy helped her.

Actress Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, has been vocal about the symptoms of menopause. The actress, who went into premature chemo-induced menopause at 37, started Hormone Replacement Therapy at the age of 53. She has opened up about the positive impact of the treatment on her sleep quality and energy levels. However, the former model, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, warns that it is “not a one size fits all”.

Lisa Ray on Hormone Replacement Therapy

After battling a rare blood cancer that affects plasma cells, the “Water” actress made sure to create awareness about multiple myeloma. Now in her 50s, Lisa Ray is on a mission to share her experience related to menopause, as “#menopausematters.”

In a new Instagram post, Lisa Ray shared, “Let me start by saying, HRT is not a one size fits all, nor is it compulsory for every woman. CONSULT A QUALIFIED MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL TO DISCUSS.”

“I went into premature chemo-induced menopause at 37. I just started HRT recently at 53.”

{{{htmlData}}}

Why did Lisa Ray wait so long?

Here are her reasons:

1. Like many others I had been convinced of a direct link between HRT and cancer by a Women’s Health Initiative study that has since been debunked.

2. I was not conditioned to ask for help with menopause.

3. I didn’t know who to ask and where to turn.

4. I accepted that even if I wanted to start now it was too late.

But Lisa Ray decided to give it another go.

“Sparked by all the Menopause conversations I’ve been having, I met integrative gynaecologist and female hormone crusader Dr Priyanka Mehta in Dubai, hesitated for a while, got the blood work done (even though I hate needles) and just started my HRT protocol backed by Priyanka’s support and knowledge and my girl tribe.”

Just a few weeks in, here’s what Lisa Ray discovered about the benefits of HRT:

1. I sleep like a babe wrapped in cotton wool.

2. My afternoon energy dips are gone.

3. My moods are stabilising.

4. My insurance doesn’t cover HRT if I start more than 5 years after medical menopause.

5. I wonder why I didn’t start earlier.

Check out her post here

She is filled with a mix of gratitude and wonder, as well as anger. “I’m angry that my generation did not have access to the right information, that our peri and menopause symptoms were dismissed, that we were gaslit and that Women’s Health has been seriously overlooked and underfunded,” wrote Lisa Ray, who follows a weightlifting routine to manage weight gain during menopause.

She asked, “If more men were suffering through Man-opause (or openly discussing Andropause) do you think this would be the case?”

This is the reason she is here, loud and proud, so her two daughters and the “next generation of young women will never have to wonder about symptoms, will never be silenced, will be prepared for the Hormonal trilogy (Perimenopause, Menopause and then the Liberation Years!) and will embrace every messy, beautiful, sacred phase of womanhood from adolescence to Menopause. Learning, shedding unravelling and evolving is what it means to be alive.”

What is Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)?

It is a treatment used to relieve symptoms of menopause by supplementing the body with hormones that are no longer produced in sufficient amounts, primarily estrogen, and sometimes progesterone and testosterone. “For women with a uterus, a combination of estrogen and progesterone is required to protect the endometrium (the innermost lining of the uterus). Women without a uterus can take estrogen-only Hormone Replacement Therapy,” shares gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj. It can be administered in several forms, including pills, patches, gels or vaginal applications.

What are the benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy for menopausal women?

Here are some of the benefits of the treatment for menopausal women:

1. Relieves symptoms

“It significantly reduces menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and vaginal dryness. It also helps improve sleep quality, mood, and energy levels,” says the expert. These symptoms usually improve a few days or weeks after starting the treatment.

2. Prevents osteoporosis

“It plays an important role in protecting long-term health by preserving bone density, which in turn, reduces the risk of osteoporosis and fractures,” says Dr Bajaj. Thinning of the bones is common after the menopause, as the level of estrogen, needed for healthy bones, falls. The treatment helps to prevent osteoporosis by increasing estrogen level, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

3. Maintains muscle strength

Losing muscle strength after reaching menopause is quite common. Hormone Replacement Therapy can improve this and help in keeping your muscles strong. After consulting a doctor, exercise along with the treatment to keep your muscles strong.

Hormone Replacement Therapy and cancer risk

One of the reasons why Lisa Ray chose to start this treatment was because she was “convinced of a direct link between HRT and cancer.” Concerns of Lisa Ray are valid and shared by many women.

In fact, breast cancer survivors are often advised to avoid their treatment because of a potential link between cancer and HRT. A 2008 study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, showed that it may increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence. However, another study showed there was no increased risk. A 2022 study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, showed that postmenopausal women who were treated for early-stage breast cancer showed no increased risk of recurrence or deaths associated with the use of Hormone Replacement Therapy.

The link between HRT and cancer, particularly breast cancer, depends on the type of therapy. “Estrogen-only HRT, which is used in women who have had a hysterectomy, is not strongly linked to breast cancer. Combined HRT, which includes both estrogen and progestogen, has been associated with a modest increase in breast cancer risk, particularly if used continuously for more than five years,” says Dr Bajaj.

What are the side effects of Hormone Replacement Therapy?

It can come with some side effects. Some women experience:

Breast tenderness

Bloating

Headaches

Nausea

Mood swings

Irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting

These side effects may be experienced when women first begin therapy,” says the expert.

There are also more serious, though less common, risks such as blood clots, stroke, and gallbladder issues.

At 53, Lisa Ray opted for the Hormone Replacement Therapy. She has listed its benefits, but she also wants her Instagram followers to know that the treatment is not compulsory for every woman.