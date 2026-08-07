IVF does not prevent successful breastfeeding: What science says?

Invest in Your Well-being
Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needsCheck Eligibility →
For many couples, in vitro fertilisation (IVF) marks the successful end of a long struggle with infertility. Yet after childbirth, many mothers who conceive through IVF find themselves facing another question: will fertility treatment affect their ability to breastfeed? The concern is understandable. IVF involves hormone-based medications to stimulate the ovaries before egg retrieval, leading some people to assume that these hormones may interfere with breast milk production.
However, reproductive medicine specialists say there is no scientific evidence to support this belief. According to fertility experts, the hormones used during IVF are temporary and serve a specific purpose during the early stages of treatment. Once pregnancy is established, these medications are gradually discontinued. By the time a baby is born, they are no longer influencing the mother’s body or the biological processes responsible for lactation.
Breastfeeding is primarily regulated by the body’s natural hormonal response after delivery. “After the placenta is delivered, levels of pregnancy hormones fall, allowing prolactin to stimulate milk production”, IVF specialist Dr Sutapa Sen, Delhi, tells Health Shots. Each time the baby suckles, the brain releases oxytocin, which triggers the “let-down reflex” and helps milk flow from the breast.
Seeking help early, especially if milk supply, latching, or nipple pain becomes a concern, can significantly improve breastfeeding success. Medical experts emphasise that motherhood begins with childbirth, not the method of conception. “Whether a pregnancy starts naturally or through IVF, the body is biologically equipped to produce breast milk”, says an IVF specialist. With timely support, evidence-based guidance, and confidence, most women who conceive through IVF can breastfeed as successfully as any other new mother.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.