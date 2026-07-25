World IVF Day 2026: How far has reproductive medicine come?

Advancements in IVF over the past 50 years include precision medicine and time-lapse technology, shaping the future of reproductive health.

World IVF Day 2026: Aldous Huxley wrote a book called Brave New World in 1936, in which he described IVF as part of science fiction. However, with the birth of Louise Brown in 1978, this work of science fiction became reality, and now, 50 years down the line, IVF has made parenthood possible for so many couples who were once struggling with fertility. In the early 90’s, laboratories were so different. This shows how much IVF has transformed, moving from manual skill and innovation to today’s world of sophisticated laboratories, vitrification, AI, and precision medicine.

“When they saw their babies after so much effort and hard work, the joy they had was indescribable. This truly embodies IVF: science creating possibilities, technology bringing hope and doctors becoming a small part of a family’s happiest moment. From then on, we have always strived to ensure we can bring all the technologies to India and be the first to implement them,” Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Gynaecologist, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, tells Health Shots.

At what age is IVF most successful?

Today, one of the most important developments in IVF is precision medicine. In the early days, it was one-size-fits-all, but today it’s about the individual patient. The treatment depends on several factors, including age, ovarian reserve, genetics, lifestyle, and more. Each patient receives a unique treatment protocol tailored to their problems to ensure the highest possible success rate.

What is time-lapse technology in IVF?

Besides this, the lab has undergone a massive transformation. Incubators are now so advanced that they can provide highly controlled environments to optimise embryo growth. Time-lapse technology allows us to observe minute-to-minute growth of the embryo without disturbing the environment in which it grows. AI is an emerging tool in the lab, which is adjunct to understanding embryo development patterns and helping us choose the best embryos.

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“A big change over the past thirty-five years: fertility preservation has become much more common. Initially, women would only consider it in case of cancer patients, but today, women are choosing to preserve their fertility for various reasons, and I am so happy that the technology today is ensuring they can do it safely and effectively,” says the minimally invasive surgeon.

Why is World IVF Day celebrated?

As we celebrate World IVF Day, this progress reminds us that the true success of reproductive medicine lies not only in helping create families today, but also in giving people the freedom to make informed choices about their reproductive future and that of the human race.