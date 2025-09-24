Search HealthShots…
US President Donald Trump sparks debate around Tylenol during pregnancy: Is there a link between the painkiller and autism?

Tylenol, widely used for pain and fever, is now at the center of debate after Trump linked it to autism in newborns. However, doctors and medical bodies insist the drug remains safe when taken as directed.
Updated On: 24 Sep 2025, 06:01 pm IST
Tylenol is widely used to relieve pain and fever across the world.

US President Donald Trump has stirred debate by claiming a link between the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism in children. Tylenol, also known as paracetamol or acetaminophen, is one of the most commonly used over-the-counter painkillers worldwide. While Trump suggested that its use should be limited to extreme cases, his remarks go against medical advice provided by leading health bodies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators still consider it the safest option for treating pain or fever during pregnancy when used correctly. His comments have left many expecting mothers concerned, but experts continue to stress that there is no strong evidence connecting Tylenol use to autism.

What is Tylenol, and how is it used?

Tylenol is the brand name for acetaminophen, a drug better known internationally as paracetamol. It is one of the most widely used medications worldwide and is available without a prescription. People commonly use it to relieve headaches, muscle pain, back pain, colds, or fever. Pregnant women are often advised to take Tylenol as a safer option compared to other painkillers, such as ibuprofen. However, dosage is key, taking more than recommended can harm the liver and lead to serious health risks. For children, special formulations exist, and caregivers are advised to strictly follow the dosing instructions on the package. Unless directed by a doctor, adults should not use it for more than 10 days to treat pain or more than 3 days for fever.

Is autism on the rise in the US?

The number of children diagnosed with autism has steadily increased in recent decades. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2000, about 1 in 149 eight-year-old children were identified with autism. By 2022, that number rose to 1 in 31. The condition is also more common in boys, who are three times more likely to be diagnosed compared to girls. Experts say this increase does not necessarily mean autism is becoming more prevalent but may reflect better awareness, broader diagnostic criteria, and improved access to healthcare services. Still, the numbers highlight a growing health concern in the US.

Tylenol and autism: What do experts say?

More than half of pregnant women across the world use paracetamol-based medicines at some point, mainly for headaches, body aches, fever, or flu-like symptoms. Trump’s remarks about its risks have unsettled many, but health experts say there is no scientific proof that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism.

Tylenol during pregnancy is used commonly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), has criticized the claims, calling them “irresponsible” and potentially harmful. “Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also misleading to patients who may depend on this safe medication,” he said.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also stated that there is no evidence linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism. Similarly, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reaffirmed the drug’s safety when taken as directed.

What is autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that affects how a person communicates, learns, and interacts with others. Symptoms can vary widely, which is why it is described as a spectrum. Some children may need significant support in daily life, while others may live independently. In the United States, autism is recognised as a form of neurodivergence and disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to the CDC, autistic individuals may think, learn, and experience the world differently from most people. Challenges often include difficulties in social communication, sensory sensitivities, and restricted or repetitive behaviours.

Autism: Symptoms and causes

Autism does not have a single cause, but researchers believe it results from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Along with genetics, prenatal influences, such as complications during pregnancy or parental age, may also contribute. However, claims linking autism to medications like paracetamol remain unproven.

Symptoms of autism generally appear in the first two years of life. These can include delayed speech, difficulty making eye contact, limited social interaction, and repetitive behaviours such as hand-flapping or strict routines. Some children may show exceptional skills in memory, math, or art, while struggling with day-to-day social communication. Since symptoms vary greatly, autism is called a spectrum, and each child’s needs and challenges are unique.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

