Can long working hours and screen time affect fertility? Doctor suggests 5 lifestyle changes to help

How long work hours and too much screen time can impact fertility? 5 simple lifestyle changes that can improve reproductive health.

Many people take pride in working long hours and handling heavy workload. But what if they were told that this constant drive for productivity and being constantly connected could harm something very important: fertility? This issue affects both men and women, and it extends beyond couples who wish to have children. Know how daily habits can impact reproductive health, and five simple lifestyle changes that can help improve fertility.

How does screen time affect stress?

When was the last time you left work at the office? For many people, the answer is hard to pinpoint due to late-night emails and after-hours projects. Working excessively, combined with our dependence on screens such as laptops and smartphones, can harm our hormonal health, according to the Cureus Journal of Medical Science. Long work hours can cause chronic stress, which may disrupt the hormonal balance in our bodies. Increased stress can lead to sleep problems and poor eating habits, which may affect a woman’s ovulation cycles and lower sperm quality in men.

Using screens in the evening exposes us to blue light, which lowers melatonin production. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep cycle. “When melatonin levels drop, our sleep cycles can be disturbed,” reproductive health expert Dr Puneet Rana Arora tells Health Shots. This makes it harder for our bodies to recover and maintain a healthy balance of hormones.

Impact of a sedentary lifestyle on fertility

Desk jobs often lead to a lack of physical activity. This inactive lifestyle can cause obesity, insulin resistance, and other health problems that can reduce fertility. “For men, using laptops on their laps can raise scrotal temperatures, which harms sperm production and movement,” says the expert. Combined stress, poor sleep, and limited exercise can make it more challenging to conceive. The stakes are high, but let’s stay positive and focus on practical steps to improve reproductive health.

Can lifestyle changes improve fertility?

Here are five lifestyle changes that health experts suggest can help boost fertility:

Set healthy boundaries at work

Setting boundaries can improve your work life. Try to stick to a consistent quitting time each day to keep a healthy routine. “During your workday, take short breaks, like five minutes every hour, to stretch, walk, or breathe deeply”, says the doctor. These quick breaks can help reduce stress and mental fatigue, making your workdays easier while promoting overall well-being.

2. Embrace the 20-20-20 rule

When you look at a screen for a long time, your eyes can get tired. To help reduce this strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a break and look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. “This helps your eyes rest and can improve your focus”, says the IVF doctor. To improve your sleep, try to limit your screen time for at least an hour before bed. Unplugging during this time can help you sleep better and allow your body to manage its hormones more effectively.

3. Prioritise quality sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep. Try to get 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. “Quality rest is key to balancing hormones and supporting reproductive health”, says the IVF specialist. Create a calming bedtime routine, keep your sleep area dark and cool, and stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends. Your body will appreciate it, and so will your fertility.

4. Stay active

Regular exercise is important for both physical health and reproductive health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day. “This can improve blood flow, help manage stress, and maintain a healthy weight”, says Dr Arora. Choose an activity you enjoy, such as walking, yoga, or cycling, and make it a regular part of your daily routine. It will benefit your hormones and help relieve stress.

5. Adopt healthier eating habits

What we eat is very important for our health. Choose foods that are high in antioxidants, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These foods can help our hormone balance. “On the other hand, try to reduce caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods, as they can negatively affect fertility”, says Dr Puneet. Keeping a food journal is helpful. Track what you eat and how you feel; you may discover surprising connections.