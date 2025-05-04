Why are my nipples itchy during pregnancy?

Changes in hormones during pregnancy may leave you with itchy nipples. There are more causes, and ways to get relief from itchy nipples during pregnancy.

As your belly grows during pregnancy, you will feel a bit itchy. It is not just the skin on your belly that becomes itchy as it stretches. You’ll also feel like scratching your nipples. Yes, itchy nipples during pregnancy is a thing. The hormones are usually blamed for skin conditions and various symptoms of pregnancy. In fact, pregnancy-induced eczema is pretty common, and may lead to itching in different parts of the body. There are more reasons why you may scratch more often while expecting. Don’t worry, we have a few tips to get some relief.

What are the causes of itchy nipples during pregnancy?

You may have itchy nipples during pregnancy due to the following reasons:

1. Hormonal changes

You just have heard about hormonal changes during pregnancy. “Your body undergoes a surge in estrogen and progesterone, which are the hormones known to stimulate the growth of breast tissue. They also increase blood flow to the breasts, making the area more sensitive,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Deepa Dewan. This heightened sensitivity, along with hormonal fluctuations, can leave you with itchy nipples during pregnancy.

2. Skin stretching

As your pregnancy progresses, your breasts will get bigger to prepare you for breastfeeding. This rapid stretching of your skin can lead to micro-tears, dryness, and irritation. These can be experienced especially around the nipples, which are more delicate.

3. Dry skin

Pregnant or not, itching is a common symptom of dry skin, according to research published in StatPearls. Pregnancy hormones can reduce your skin’s ability to retain moisture. “This results in dry, flaky, or cracked skin, particularly in areas like the nipples,” says the expert. Dry skin is a very common trigger for itchiness and can be worsened by weather changes, long hot showers, or chemical-loaded soaps.

4. Increased sensitivity

Your nipples can become extremely sensitive during pregnancy, sometimes even painful when you touch them. As sensitivity increases, even mild friction from your clothes or any movement can lead to discomfort or itchy nipples during pregnancy.

5. Colostrum leakage

“In the later stages of pregnancy, you may begin producing colostrum, which is the first form of milk,” says the expert. When this early milk leaks and dries up on your nipples, it can leave behind a sticky or crusty residue that can irritate your skin and leave you with itchy nipples during pregnancy.

6. Allergic reactions

Pregnancy can make your skin more reactive to allergens, even if you have never had sensitivities before. Common culprits include new laundry detergents, lotions or creams with fragrances, and synthetic fabrics in bras or clothes. These can cause localised skin irritation, leading to itching, redness, or rashes.

7. Pregnancy-related skin conditions

You develop skin conditions during pregnancy such as:

Pruritic Urticarial Papules and Plaques of Pregnancy : A rash that starts in stretch-marked areas and can spread to the breasts.

: A rash that starts in stretch-marked areas and can spread to the breasts. Eczema flare-ups: Triggered by hormonal changes and may cause itchy, inflamed skin around the nipples and other parts of the body. Pregnancy-induced eczema is the most common skin condition women can develop while expecting, according to research published in The BMJ.

Is it normal to have itchy nipples during pregnancy?

“Yes, it is completely normal to have itchy nipples during pregnancy,” says Dr Dewan. They are a common and harmless symptom experienced by many pregnant women. They are usually the result of natural changes the body goes through to prepare for breastfeeding and accommodate the growing baby.

You may experience itchy nipples during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy:

First trimester (weeks 1–12) : You may notice mild itchiness early on due to initial hormonal changes and increased breast sensitivity. “However, it’s less common compared to later trimesters,” says the expert.

: You may notice mild itchiness early on due to initial hormonal changes and increased breast sensitivity. “However, it’s less common compared to later trimesters,” says the expert. Second trimester (weeks 13–27) : It is the most common time for itchy nipples during pregnancy to begin. This is the time when your breasts will start to grow rapidly, and your skin will begin to stretch, especially around the areolas and nipples.

: It is the most common time for itchy nipples during pregnancy to begin. This is the time when your breasts will start to grow rapidly, and your skin will begin to stretch, especially around the areolas and nipples. Third trimester (weeks 28–40): Itchiness may become more intense or frequent due to continued breast enlargement, occasional colostrum leakage, and increased dryness and tightness of skin.

How to relieve itchy nipples during pregnancy?

Here are some ways to get relief from itchy nipples during pregnancy:

1. Moisturise regularly

Apply a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser or natural oil like coconut oil, or olive oil to your nipple area 2 to 3 times a day. During a study, published in Dermatitis, coconut oil showed effectivity through significant improvement in skin hydration in people with itchy skin. “Applying this oil, or lotions helps lock in moisture, soothe dryness, and reduce itching caused by stretched or flaky skin,” says the expert.

2. Wear soft, breathable bras

Choose cotton, non-wired bras with good support and no harsh seams, especially if you have itchy nipples during pregnancy. Avoid synthetic fabrics that can trap heat or cause friction. Breathable fabric can keep the area cool and dry, minimising irritation as well as itchiness.

3. Avoid hot showers

Hot water may feel good on your body, but it strips natural oils from your skin. When that happens, your skin will feel dry and your itching will get worse. Instead, take lukewarm showers and limit your shower time so that you don’t over-dry your skin.

4. Use mild, unscented soaps

Switch to gentle, fragrance-free soaps to wash your body, including your nipples. “Avoid harsh soaps or body washes that contain alcohol, parabens, or sulfates, as they can further irritate your sensitive skin,” says the expert.

5. Go for cold compress

A cool, damp cloth placed over your nipples can provide instant relief from itching and reduce inflammation. “Do this for 5 to 10 minutes a few times in a day, especially if the itching gets intense and you feel the urge to scratch your nipples,” says Dr Dewan.

6. Stay hydrated

Whether you are expecting or not, drink plenty of water throughout the day, as well-hydrated skin is less likely to become dry and itchy. Try to drink about 8 glasses of water daily, or more if it is hot. You can also go for fruit-induced water if plain water gets boring.

7. Protect nipples from colostrum drying

If you are leaking colostrum in late pregnancy, clean your nipples gently with warm water and pat them dry. Then apply a moisturiser, and wear nursing pads inside your bra. “This will help to keep your nipples dry and reduce friction,” says the expert.

Itchy nipples during pregnancy, usually caused due to hormonal change, is not rare. But if you notice redness, and unusual discharge then check with your doctor.