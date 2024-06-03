5 natural ways to check if you are pregnant

Signs of pregnancy can often mirror pre-menstrual symptoms too. Here's how to check pregnancy at home for a confirmation.

Pregnancy and pre-menstrual symptoms can often mirror each other. Therefore, the questions, “Am I pregnant or is my period simply delayed?” can easily put a woman into a tizzy. After a missed period, one of the best ways to check pregnancy at home is usually to use over-the-counter pregnancy tests, which look for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). It is a hormone that develops only when a person is pregnant. But do you know there are also natural ingredients for homemade pregnancy tests? As it happens, salt and sugar are some of the common kitchen ingredients used to check pregnancy at home!

How to check pregnancy at home?

One of the most effective ways to confirm whether you are pregnant or not, go for a pregnancy test on the first day of a missed period, according to UK’s National Health Service. In case you don’t know the date of your next period, take the pregnancy test at least 21 days after you had sex without protection. The pregnancy test kits typically come with a strip which detects hCG in urine, and signals a positive or negative pregnancy through the number of lines.

If you are testing too early, low hCG levels may not end up giving you the accurate results. So, it would be best to test again after a few days. For more sure-shot results, get a urine test at a lab and consult your doctor.

Here are other natural ways to check pregnancy at home, according to gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Pratibha Singhal.

1. Salt

The salt pregnancy test is a home pregnancy test that involves mixing a woman’s urine with salt to determine if she is pregnant. If there are changes in appearance of the salt-urine mixture, it means the woman may be pregnant. There is, however, no scientific evidence that supports the accuracy of this pregnancy test.

2. Baking soda

Add urine to approximately equal amount of baking soda, and wait for a few minutes. If there is hCG in urine, it will react with baking soda and cause crackling. If it does not happen, it means the woman is probably not pregnant.

3. Sugar

The sugar pregnancy test is another home pregnancy test that some believe can indicate pregnancy. Take a sterilised bowl and add a few spoonfuls of white sugar. Pour your first morning urine over it, and see if the sugar clumps up. The clumping of sugar may mean you are pregnant.

4. Basal Body Temperature (BBT)

Track your basal body temperature daily. After ovulation, your BBT remains elevated due to increased progesterone. If you are pregnant, this elevated temperature will persist beyond the usual two weeks, says Dr Singhal.

5. Cervical mucus changes

After conception, cervical mucus can become thick, creamy, and more abundant. These changes can occur a few days after conception, but are more noticeable as you approach the time of your missed period.

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

However, it should be notes that eventhough homemade pregnancy tests are convenient, they lack scientific validation. So, they can sometimes produce misleading results. You can give homemade pregnancy tests a shots, but don’t solely rely on them. Relying on these methods instead of a proper pregnancy test could postpone necessary medical attention, which is crucial for the health of both the mother and the developing fetus. For reliable results, always use scientifically validated pregnancy tests. After that, consult with a doctor for a definitive diagnosis.

Common signs of pregnancy

If you are in a fix over whether you are pregnant or just experiencing a delay in period, you can look for these signs of pregnancy:

1. Morning sickness

Many women experience nausea or morning sickness due to hormonal changes in early pregnancy. This symptom typically starts around the sixth week of pregnancy, but can start as early as the second week, says the expert.

2. Breast changes

Hormonal changes can cause your breasts to become swollen, tender, or a bit tingly, and the areolas may darken. These symptoms can start as early as 1 to 2 weeks after conception.

3. Increased urination

Hormonal changes and increased blood flow to the kidneys can make a person pee more frequently. This symptom usually begins around 6 to 8 weeks into pregnancy.

4. Fatigue

High levels of the hormone progesterone can make you feel unusually tired even if you rest well or don’t wear yourself out. Fatigue can start as early as one week after conception.

FAQs

How many days does it take to confirm pregnancy?

A pregnancy test can give a reliable answer only 21 days after you have had unprotected sex. However, you can take a pregnancy test first day after a missed period.

When do pregnancy symptoms start?

Pregnancy symptoms usually begin by the fifth or the sixth week of pregnancy. However, these may vary from woman to woman.

What are the symptoms of pregnancy?

The sure-shot symptom of a pregnancy is a missed period. This can be accompanied by tender breasts and fatigue.