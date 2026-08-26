Home IVF is here: Can your fertility journey now begin at home?

How Home IVF by Dr Gauri Agarwal brings fertility treatments home, making them more convenient, private, and personalised for couples.

Traditional fertility treatment has not changed much over the decades. Patients had to rearrange their whole lives around treatment schedules. They had to organize multiple visits to manage injections, coordinate tests, and wait for endless appointments outside hospitals. According to the World Health Organization, fertility treatment remains inaccessible for many people because of cost, availability, and access barriers.

But what if all of these barriers can be eliminated and a significant part of fertility treatment can come to your home? This is the idea behind Home IVF by Dr Gauri Agarwal, which reimagines how couples experience fertility care by bringing key stages of the fertility treatment journey into the privacy and comfort of their homes. The concept may seem simple, but it has a significant impact. The aim is to make fertility treatment convenient, private, personalized, and accessible without compromising clinical safety and medical supervision.

From diagnostic support and doctor consultations to male fertility services, stimulation support, blood tests, and treatment monitoring, Home IVF is building a model in which trained healthcare professionals and technology help people reduce the need for clinical visits. The emotionally demanding journey creates a need for this kind of shift in the fertility space.

The IVF journey has always been medical; now it can also be more personal

Any fertility treatment or IVF has never been just medicine. It involves emotional pressure, privacy concerns, family responsibilities, work schedules, travel, and time for many couples. There are many stages of fertility treatment when the couple has to visit the clinic multiple times. These visits become challenging, especially when couples live far from metro cities. That’s why HomeIVF addresses this gap by bringing important parts of the IVF journey closer to patients.

So how does HomeIVF work? Medical assessments and consultations can be scheduled remotely, where fertility experts review relevant reports and understand the couple’s history. A personalized fertility plan is then developed based on individual requirements, where the couple receives guidance for fertility preservation, IVF, IUI, natural conception, or any reproductive support.

Treatment-related assistance and blood tests can be performed at home with the help of trained healthcare professionals. It also helps doctors and patients stay connected, allowing reports and treatment progress to be monitored conveniently. However, HomeIVF does not mean every procedure can be done at home.

Critical procedures such as embryo transfer and egg retrieval are performed at accredited, well-equipped IVF facilities, ensuring adherence to clinical protocols and the use of specialized infrastructure for patient safety.

“We wanted to bring the care closer to the couple”

According to Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder and Director of HomeIVF, the idea emerged from a simple but important question: why should accessing fertility care always require patients to repeatedly reorganize their lives around the clinic?

“Fertility treatment can already be emotionally demanding. If technology and trained healthcare professionals can help us make appropriate parts of the journey more accessible from home, then we can reduce some of the practical burden on couples. Our goal is not to take away the importance of clinical care. Our goal is to bring the right care closer to the patient while maintaining medical supervision and safety.”

Dr Agarwal believes that the future of fertility care will increasingly focus on the overall patient experience, not just the treatment itself. “It should feel organized, supported, and personalized. When a couple knows that their doctor, counselor, and care team are connected to them throughout the journey, it can make the process feel far more manageable.”

Privacy is becoming an important part of fertility care

Infertility in India has always been surrounded by social stigma and hesitation. Many couples delay fertility treatments because they don’t want people to know, and it makes them uncomfortable to visit a clinic regularly in their respective local communities. Hence, HomeIVF also addresses couples’ privacy concerns. Appropriate treatment support, diagnostic services, counseling, and consultations can be coordinated to give patients more control over how and where they receive fertility care.

Bringing life closer to home

Any fertility treatment journey is complex and deeply personal. For some couples, it begins easily. In contrast, for some couples, it may involve difficult medical decisions, consultations, and years of questions and doubts. Hence, HomeIVF is a concept where fertility care can be accessed conveniently. By combining digital connectivity, trained healthcare professionals, experienced fertility specialists, and the comfort of home, this innovative platform aims to create a new model of reproductive healthcare in India.