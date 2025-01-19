HMPV in women: Can there be complications during pregnancy?

Human metapneumovirus can affect anyone, including kids, and elderly people. Wondering about hMPV in women? You may be at a high risk, especially if you are pregnant.

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a viral infection that has spread across the globe and has led to concerns among health authorities. The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family of viruses, which can affect anyone regardless of age or gender. Still, infants, elderly people, and individuals with health conditions like asthma have to be more careful as people with compromised immunity have been put in the high-risk group by the World Health Organization. But hMPV in women is also possible, especially during pregnancy. It may lead to severe respiratory illness in pregnant women or they may give birth to preterm babies. As persistent coughing is one of the most common symptoms of hMPV, you must get yourself checked if you experience it.

HMPV in women: Are they more at risk?

HMPV, which was first identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus affecting people of all ages. Babies, older adults, and people with health conditions like immunosuppression and asthma, are at higher risk for getting severely ill due to the virus, as per the World Health Organization.

“Young children are vulnerable, but women, especially those serving as primary caregivers, do face an elevated risk of infection. This is due to their close contact with children, who can act as carriers of the virus,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Vaishali Joshi.

It may not specifically target women, but those with underlying health conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or weakened immune systems are at higher risk. “Women are not inherently at a higher risk, but pregnancy and pre-existing health conditions can make their immune systems less resilient, creating a window of vulnerability to respiratory infections, including hMPV,” says gynaecologist and In vitro fertilization expert Dr Shobha Gupta.

HMPV in women: Should expecting moms be worried?

“Pregnant women should be cautious and seek prompt medical advice if they suspect an hMPV infection,” suggests Dr Joshi. During a 2015 study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, hMPV’s incidence rate was 1.3 percent during pregnancy.

“Pregnant women need to be vigilant about respiratory illnesses because even mild infections can lead to complications due to the extra burden on their respiratory and cardiovascular systems,” says Dr Gupta. The physiological changes during pregnancy, such as increased oxygen demand and changes in lung capacity, can exacerbate symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

What are the symptoms of hMPV in women?

The symptoms of hMPV in women, including those who are pregnant, are similar to those in men and children.

Coughing : Persistent coughing is a key symptom of hMPV that often starts as mild but tends to worsen over time. During a 2017 study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, cough was found to be the most common symptom among the participants, mostly pregnant women with hMPV infection.

: Persistent coughing is a key symptom of hMPV that often starts as mild but tends to worsen over time. During a 2017 study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, cough was found to be the most common symptom among the participants, mostly pregnant women with hMPV infection. Nasal congestion : Blocked or runny nose is another sign of hMPV in women. It often becomes difficult breathe through the nose.

: Blocked or runny nose is another sign of hMPV in women. It often becomes difficult breathe through the nose. Shortness of breath: It can occur, especially during physical activity. “Pregnant women may feel this more acutely due to increased oxygen demand,” says Dr Gupta.

It can occur, especially during physical activity. “Pregnant women may feel this more acutely due to increased oxygen demand,” says Dr Gupta. Fever : Another sign of hMPV in women is a moderate to high fever, which indicates the body is fighting the infection.

: Another sign of hMPV in women is a moderate to high fever, which indicates the body is fighting the infection. Fatigue: HMPV in women can cause significant fatigue, leaving them feeling unusually tired or weak.

HMPV in women: Complications during pregnancy

Complications due to hMPV can be more severe in pregnant women. HMPV can lead to severe respiratory illness in pregnant women, according to research published in Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2017. Here are some of the complications of hMPV in women, especially during pregnancy:

1. Pneumonia

HMPV can lead to pneumonia, which is a severe lung infection that causes inflammation and fluid buildup in the air sacs. “This complication is more likely to happen in pregnant women due to their altered immune response,” says Dr Gupta.

2. Bronchitis

The virus can inflame the bronchial tubes, leading to persistent coughing and breathing difficulties in people affected by hMPV. Pregnant women with hMPV may feel heightened discomfort due to increased respiratory demands faced while carrying a child.

3. Worsening of pre-existing conditions

When it comes to hMPV in women, it results in mild respiratory symptoms. “However, for pregnant women, particularly those with pre-existing lung conditions, they may experience severe symptoms,” says Dr Joshi. It may lead to worsening of their pre-existing conditions.

4. Hypoxia

Severe infections can lead to a drop in oxygen levels in the bloodstream. Known as hypoxia, this drop in oxygen levels is extremely dangerous for both mother and the baby. “Prolonged oxygen deprivation can affect fetal growth and development,” says Dr Gupta.

5. Preterm labour or low birth weight

“Sometimes, hMPV in women, especially during pregnancy can lead to adverse outcomes such as preterm labour or low birth weight,” says Dr Joshi. During a 2017 research by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was found that 25 percent of pregnant women with hMPV delivered low birthweight infants. They also found that 8 percent of the pregnant women gave birth to preterm babies. “This occurs due to stress on the mother’s body and decreased oxygen supply to the baby,” says Dr Gupta.

How to treat hMPV in women?

There is no specific antiviral treatment for hMPV in women or anybody. You can do the following to manage the symptoms of hMPV in women:

Rest and hydration : Ample rest allows the body to focus on fighting the infection, reducing stress on the immune system. “Staying hydrated helps thin mucus and prevent dehydration, which is crucial for both the mother and fetus,” says Dr Gupta.

: Ample rest allows the body to focus on fighting the infection, reducing stress on the immune system. “Staying hydrated helps thin mucus and prevent dehydration, which is crucial for both the mother and fetus,” says Dr Gupta. Over-the-counter medications : Medications for symptoms like fever or congestion should only be taken under medical supervision during pregnancy. “Safe options, such as acetaminophen for fever, can be recommended by doctors,” says Dr Gupta.

: Medications for symptoms like fever or congestion should only be taken under medical supervision during pregnancy. “Safe options, such as acetaminophen for fever, can be recommended by doctors,” says Dr Gupta. Oxygen therapy : In severe cases, supplemental oxygen may be required to maintain adequate oxygen levels. This is particularly important during pregnancy to ensure proper oxygen delivery to the baby.

: In severe cases, supplemental oxygen may be required to maintain adequate oxygen levels. This is particularly important during pregnancy to ensure proper oxygen delivery to the baby. Preventive measures and monitoring: Prevention includes vaccination against other respiratory viruses, good hygiene, and avoiding sick people. Pregnant women with respiratory symptoms should consult their doctor as soon as possible for early intervention.

HMPV in women is possible, particularly those who are pregnant. There is no specific medicine, but the focus of the treatment will remain on symptom management and preventing complications. It is best to check with your doctor to know the risks and avoid complications.

