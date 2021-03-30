Trying to reverse your PCOS? 8 signs that its working

Chat with
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular periods as well as weight gain and mood swings. However, there are various ways to reverse PCOS, and lead a normal life. Basic changes and tweaks in your diet, and regular exercise and medication, you can totally reverse PCOS. Believe it or not, your body gives out signs that clearly prove you’ve successfully embarked on the journey to PCOS reversal.
Intrigued to know how your body gives out signals? Well, before that, we want you to first understand a little more about this disorder.
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. It is one of the common lifestyle disorders for reproductive women in India, affecting every 1 in 5 women. It is known to be the root cause of many lifestyle disorders later in life, if not controlled at an early stage. This health condition is estimated to affect about 10 million women globally. Women suffering from PCOS go through a range of bodily issues like excessive body hair, weight gain, acne and sometimes infertility, if not controlled at the right time.
The exact reason for the PCOS is still unknown. It’s mostly attributed to an increase in the male hormone, which further prevents ovaries from producing hormones and egg formation. But, studies have shown that PCOS runs in families. Other lifestyle conditions include being overweight. Sometimes, diabetes also contributes to PCOS, if not managed properly.
Here are the basic symptoms of PCOS:
Making changes in your diet as well as workout routine can help reverse PCOS. Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Tanveer Aujla tells us what can be done:
Once you start making these changes, your body will respond to your efforts. How? Read on to know.
Here are the symptoms of PCOS being reversed:
1. Your periods cycle will start becoming regular;
2. The dark patches will start to reduce, and your skin will become clearer;
3. You will see a drastic change in your acne;
4. You will start losing weight;
5. You will see that there is no more growth of unwanted facial hair;
6. You will feel much more energetic;
7. You will sleep better;
8. You will also feel less anxious and stressed.
And that’s how you do it! So, are you ready to reverse the symptoms of PCOS?
No, while you can reverse certain symptoms of PCOS, it cannot be cured totally. The condition needs to be managed with the right diet and workout.
Unfortunately, PCOS cannot get cured or managed on its own. If you want relief from the symptoms, then you need to work on your diet as well as exercise.
