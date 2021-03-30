Trying to reverse your PCOS? 8 signs that its working

You can reverse your PCOS by tweaking your lifestyle a little, and keep making consistent efforts. Read on to know what to do.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular periods as well as weight gain and mood swings. However, there are various ways to reverse PCOS, and lead a normal life. Basic changes and tweaks in your diet, and regular exercise and medication, you can totally reverse PCOS. Believe it or not, your body gives out signs that clearly prove you’ve successfully embarked on the journey to PCOS reversal.

Intrigued to know how your body gives out signals? Well, before that, we want you to first understand a little more about this disorder.

Here’s all you need to know about PCOS

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. It is one of the common lifestyle disorders for reproductive women in India, affecting every 1 in 5 women. It is known to be the root cause of many lifestyle disorders later in life, if not controlled at an early stage. This health condition is estimated to affect about 10 million women globally. Women suffering from PCOS go through a range of bodily issues like excessive body hair, weight gain, acne and sometimes infertility, if not controlled at the right time.

Causes of PCOS

The exact reason for the PCOS is still unknown. It’s mostly attributed to an increase in the male hormone, which further prevents ovaries from producing hormones and egg formation. But, studies have shown that PCOS runs in families. Other lifestyle conditions include being overweight. Sometimes, diabetes also contributes to PCOS, if not managed properly.

Symptoms of PCOS

Here are the basic symptoms of PCOS:

Irregular periods

Acne

Excessive hair growth over chin/upper lip and beard area

Weight gain

Oily greasy skin

Headache

Dark patches in the skin

Fatigue

Bloating

How to reverse PCOS

Making changes in your diet as well as workout routine can help reverse PCOS. Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Tanveer Aujla tells us what can be done:

Exercise regularly to maintain your weight, otherwise you can be prone to type 2 diabetes.

Include foods like spinach, pulses, cherries, etc in your diet to manage PCOS

Reduce complex carbs and try cutting down on junk food.

Try going for meditation to stay stress-free.

Lower your sugar intake. Go for alternatives like jaggery, honey, etc.

Once you start making these changes, your body will respond to your efforts. How? Read on to know.

Here’s the list of signs that show you’re reversing PCOS

1. Your periods cycle will start becoming regular;

2. The dark patches will start to reduce, and your skin will become clearer;

3. You will see a drastic change in your acne;

4. You will start losing weight;

5. You will see that there is no more growth of unwanted facial hair;

6. You will feel much more energetic;

7. You will sleep better;

8. You will also feel less anxious and stressed.

And that’s how you do it! So, are you ready to reverse the symptoms of PCOS?

FAQs

Can PCOS be completely cured?

No, while you can reverse certain symptoms of PCOS, it cannot be cured totally. The condition needs to be managed with the right diet and workout.

Can PCOS get better on its own?

Unfortunately, PCOS cannot get cured or managed on its own. If you want relief from the symptoms, then you need to work on your diet as well as exercise.