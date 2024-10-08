Headaches during pregnancy: Do you need to worry?

Chat with
Experiencing headaches during pregnancy, especially in the first few weeks is normal. They can be attributed to a variety of factors related to the physical and hormonal changes that occur during this time. If hormonal changes can lead to mood swings in pregnant women, an increase in levels of estrogen and progesterone, can also trigger headaches. These hormonal changes can cause the blood vessels in the brain to dilate, leading to headaches. While other factors cause headaches during pregnancy, there are also ways to get relief from the pain.
Here are the common types of headaches that pregnant women experience and should be on the look out for:
Tension headaches represent 26 percent of headaches during pregnancy, as per research published in the Journal Of Headache And Pain in 2017. It is often described as a feeling of tightness or pressure around the forehead or the back of the head and neck. It can cause mild to moderate pain, and is usually not accompanied by other symptoms.
“It is typically characterised by throbbing pain, which usually happens on one side of the head,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Madhu Juneja. It may also be accompanied by nausea, and sensitivity to light.
Cluster headaches during pregnancy are rare, but can be severe. It can occur in cyclical patterns or clusters, causing intense pain typically around one eye or on one side of the face.
“Headaches during pregnancy can range from mild discomfort to severe pain that can affect daily routine, and can last from a few hours to several days,” says the expert.
Here’s a breakdown of the potential causes of headaches during each trimester –
Here are some safe methods for treating headaches during pregnancy:
Have a good amount of fluids to avoid dehydration, especially if you have morning sickness. It is basically nausea and vomiting during pregnancy that many women experience while they are expecting.
It is common to feel tired during pregnancy, especially in the first few weeks. “So, take breaks and ensure adequate sleep to combat fatigue, which can cause headaches,” says the expert.
Applying a cold pack to the forehead or neck can provide some relief. Ice has a numbing effect, which may be useful to manage headaches, as it can dull the sensation of pain.
Gentle massage around the temples and neck area may help reduce tension. Use your fingertips to gently massage your temples and neck in circles to do away with headaches.
Consider doing yoga, meditation, or deep-breathing exercises to manage stress, which is a common cause of headache. You can also talk to a friend or find time to do something you enjoy, and do away with headaches during pregnancy.
To cope with headaches during pregnancy, paracetamol should be the first choice of painkiller if you are pregnant, as per the UK’s NHS. But for your own safety, take paracetamol for the shortest possible time during pregnancy. “Acetaminophen (Tylenol) is also considered safe during pregnancy, but consult your doctor before taking any medication,” says Dr Juneja.
While headaches can be a normal part of pregnancy, it’s essential to monitor their frequency and severity. If headaches are severe, persistent, or accompanied by other concerning symptoms (such as visual disturbances, swelling, high blood pressure, or severe abdominal pain), it’s important to consult a doctor. These could be signs of more serious conditions, such as pre-eclampsia.
Headaches are not typically considered a direct sign of miscarriage. But if they are accompanied by spotting or bleeding, back pain, and cramping, you should check with your doctor.
Headaches during pregnancy are usually normal. They do not harm your baby, but sometimes, they can be a sign of preeclampsia, which may lead to an unplanned preterm birth.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care