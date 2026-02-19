Gestational hypertension: How to manage high BP during pregnancy?

Gestational hypertension: Understand symptoms, how to manage, and regular check-ups are important for both the mother's and baby’s health.

Pregnancy-related hypertension is high blood pressure that starts after 20 weeks of pregnancy and typically goes away after your baby is born. Gestational hypertension affects about 5-8% of pregnant women worldwide, with a slightly higher rate of 8-10% in India, as per the Journal of Medical Evidence. Your doctor may also call this pregnancy-induced hypertension.

What is gestational hypertension?

Gestational hypertension is different from other types of high blood pressure because it begins in the second half of pregnancy and resolves after childbirth. “High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause problems, but it often has no noticeable symptoms”, Dr Manisha Ranjan, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, Motherhood hospital, Noida, tells Health Shots. It’s important to attend all your prenatal appointments, so your healthcare provider can check your blood pressure.

What is chronic hypertension in pregnancy?

Chronic hypertension happens before pregnancy or develops within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. Both conditions involve high blood pressure, and pregnant women need to understand these differences for proper care. “Additionally, it’s important to distinguish gestational hypertension from related conditions like preeclampsia and eclampsia, as each has its own risks and treatment approaches” Dr Prachi Sarin Sethi, Motherhood Hospital, tells Health Shots.

What is the main cause of gestational hypertension?

The cause of gestational hypertension is still unclear, leaving us unsure about why it happens. Some risk factors can increase the chances of developing it. “Having high blood pressure in past pregnancies, kidney disease, and diabetes can raise the risk, ” says Dr Ranjan. Age is also a factor; women under 20 or over 40, as well as those expecting twins or triplets, are more likely to get this condition.

What are the signs and symptoms of gestational hypertension?

Gestational hypertension can show up in different ways, and it’s important to know the symptoms for timely care. Some women may have no symptoms, while others may notice changes, especially in the second half of pregnancy.

Common symptoms include:

Gradual increases in blood pressure

Swelling, particularly in the hands and feet

Unexpected weight gain

Persistent headaches

Upper abdominal pain or discomfort

Vision changes, such as blurriness

Nausea or vomiting

Difficulty urinating

How to manage gestational hypertension?

Managing gestational hypertension requires a proactive approach. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and usually involves both lifestyle changes and medical care.

Here are some strategies to consider:

Regular monitoring: Prenatal check-ups regularly check blood pressure, helping identify problems early and enabling a prompt response. Healthy lifestyle choices: Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps maintain health. “Drink sufficient water, limit salt intake, and engage in regular exercise, as advised by your physician, to improve your health”, suggests Dr Ranjan. Medication: When blood pressure rises, doctors may give medications to manage it. They often prescribe antihypertensive drugs to help keep blood pressure under control and reduce risks for both the mother and the baby. Close monitoring of the fetus: Fetal well-being is for managing hypertension during pregnancy. “Doctors may recommend ultrasound scans and monitoring of the baby’s heart to ensure the baby is growing healthily, despite potential maternal issues”, says Dr Ranjan. Consideration of early delivery: When the risks outweigh the benefits, physicians may recommend early delivery to avoid complications. “Sometimes, this entails delivering before 37 weeks’ gestation”, Dr Ranjan advises. This underscores the importance of close collaboration between the mother and her healthcare team.

Is gestational hypertension preventable?

Gestational hypertension is not always preventable, but finding it early can improve outcomes. Regular prenatal care helps monitor blood pressure and detect problems before they worsen. Early treatment reduces risks for both the mother and child. Prenatal visits also allow doctors to assess physical health and emotional well-being.

How long does it take for gestational hypertension to go away?

Women find that high blood pressure during pregnancy usually goes back to normal after they give birth. It can take up to 6 weeks for blood pressure to stabilise fully. Dr Ranjan says, “however, having gestational hypertension can signal a higher chance of developing long-term high blood pressure later in life.” It’s important to continue regular medical check-ups and maintain a healthy lifestyle even after the baby is born.