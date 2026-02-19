Gestational hypertension: How to manage high BP during pregnancy?

Pregnancy-related hypertension is high blood pressure that starts after 20 weeks of pregnancy and typically goes away after your baby is born. Gestational hypertension affects about 5-8% of pregnant women worldwide, with a slightly higher rate of 8-10% in India, as per the Journal of Medical Evidence. Your doctor may also call this pregnancy-induced hypertension.
Gestational hypertension is different from other types of high blood pressure because it begins in the second half of pregnancy and resolves after childbirth. “High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause problems, but it often has no noticeable symptoms”, Dr Manisha Ranjan, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, Motherhood hospital, Noida, tells Health Shots. It’s important to attend all your prenatal appointments, so your healthcare provider can check your blood pressure.
Chronic hypertension happens before pregnancy or develops within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. Both conditions involve high blood pressure, and pregnant women need to understand these differences for proper care. “Additionally, it’s important to distinguish gestational hypertension from related conditions like preeclampsia and eclampsia, as each has its own risks and treatment approaches” Dr Prachi Sarin Sethi, Motherhood Hospital, tells Health Shots.
The cause of gestational hypertension is still unclear, leaving us unsure about why it happens. Some risk factors can increase the chances of developing it. “Having high blood pressure in past pregnancies, kidney disease, and diabetes can raise the risk, ” says Dr Ranjan. Age is also a factor; women under 20 or over 40, as well as those expecting twins or triplets, are more likely to get this condition.
Gestational hypertension can show up in different ways, and it’s important to know the symptoms for timely care. Some women may have no symptoms, while others may notice changes, especially in the second half of pregnancy.
Common symptoms include:
Managing gestational hypertension requires a proactive approach. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and usually involves both lifestyle changes and medical care.
Here are some strategies to consider:
Gestational hypertension is not always preventable, but finding it early can improve outcomes. Regular prenatal care helps monitor blood pressure and detect problems before they worsen. Early treatment reduces risks for both the mother and child. Prenatal visits also allow doctors to assess physical health and emotional well-being.
Women find that high blood pressure during pregnancy usually goes back to normal after they give birth. It can take up to 6 weeks for blood pressure to stabilise fully. Dr Ranjan says, “however, having gestational hypertension can signal a higher chance of developing long-term high blood pressure later in life.” It’s important to continue regular medical check-ups and maintain a healthy lifestyle even after the baby is born.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.