Gestational diabetes: 9 ways to reduce sugar levels during pregnancy

Gestational diabetes can affect any woman during pregnancy. It may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. So, know how to reduce sugar levels during pregnancy.

Pregnancy is not just about morning sickness or mood swings. Some pregnant women may even develop high blood sugar levels. This condition is known as gestational diabetes. It usually disappears after giving birth, but high blood sugar levels can affect pregnancy and may even lead to type 2 diabetes later in life. The good news is that if you have gestational diabetes, you can control it by making lifestyle changes. Watch your diet and weight to reduce sugar levels during pregnancy.

What is gestational diabetes?

Gestational diabetes is one of the types of diabetes that develops only during pregnancy. “It occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels effectively during this period,” says internal medicine expert Dr Gaurav Jain.

While gestational diabetes can affect any pregnant woman, it is more common in women who have risk factors such as being overweight or having a family history of diabetes. This condition usually occurs during the second half of pregnancy, and often goes away after childbirth. But women with gestational diabetes and possibly their children are at a greater risk of being affected by type 2 diabetes in the future, according to the World Health Organization.

What are the signs of gestational diabetes?

“Gestational diabetes often does not present noticeable symptoms, which is why it is typically identified through routine glucose screenings during pregnancy,” says the expert. However, some women may experience the following symptoms if they have gestational diabetes:

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Frequent infections, particularly of the bladder, vagina, and skin

If you have doubts and want to test your blood sugar, make sure you meet the targets recommended by the American Diabetes Association:

Before eating: 95 milligrams/deciliter or mg/dL

1 hour after eating: 140 mg/dL

2 hours after eating: 120 mg/dL

Connection between body weight and gestational diabetes

There seems to be a connection between the weight of a pregnant woman and gestational diabetes. About half of the gestational diabetes cases could be avoided if the body weight of pregnant women was maintained in the normal range, as per a study published in The Lancet Public Health in October 2024.

Obesity is indicated by a higher-than-30 body mass index. Researchers, who followed nearly two million births in Sweden for 20 years starting from 2000, found the link between weight and gestational diabetes.

“This connection is largely related to insulin resistance. Excess body weight, especially fat around the abdomen, can make it more difficult for the body to use insulin effectively,” says Dr Jain. During pregnancy, the placenta produces hormones that make the body’s cells less responsive to insulin, leading to higher blood sugar levels. If a woman is already insulin-resistant due to excess weight before pregnancy, the increased demand for insulin during pregnancy can overwhelm her body’s ability to maintain normal blood sugar levels, resulting in gestational diabetes.

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight before conception may reduce the risk of insulin resistance, improve overall metabolism, and increase the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy. “Women who are overweight or obese are not only at a higher risk of gestational diabetes but also for other pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia, cesarean delivery, and birth complications,” says the expert.

How to reduce sugar levels during pregnancy?

During a 2020 study published in the Nutrients journal, lifestyle modification alone was found to be sufficient to control blood sugar levels in 70 to 85 percent of the women diagnosed with gestational diabetes. Here’s what to do:

1. Balanced diet

The gestational diabetes diet should be a balanced one consisting of whole grains, lean proteins, vegetables as well as healthy fats can help maintain balanced blood sugar levels. “Eat foods with a low glycemic index, which can be digested and absorbed more slowly, and so can prevent blood sugar spikes,” says the expert.

2. Regular physical activity

Regular exercise can help lower blood sugar by improving the body’s ability to use insulin. Activities like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga are safe options for most pregnant women, but talk to your doctor before starting a new fitness routine.

3. Eat smaller, more frequent meals

Eating smaller meals more frequently helps prevent large fluctuations in blood sugar. “Avoiding long gaps between meals can reduce the risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar),” says Dr Jain.

4. Include fiber-rich foods

Fiber is a nutrient that is known for slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Including fiber-rich foods like vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains in your meals can help keep blood sugar levels steady.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water, usually 8 to 10 glasses per day, is essential for blood sugar regulation. Dehydration can lead to increased blood sugar levels as the body struggles to remove excess sugar from the bloodstream.

6. Avoid sugary foods and drinks

Minimise the intake of sugary snacks, desserts, and drinks, as these can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Opt for naturally sweet foods, such as fruits, and choose water, herbal teas or unsweetened beverages over sugary drinks.

7. Incorporate healthy fats

Including sources of healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, in your diet can help manage blood sugar levels. These fats slow down digestion and the absorption of carbohydrates, preventing sugar spikes.

8. Get adequate sleep

Poor sleep can impact insulin sensitivity and lead to higher blood sugar levels, so sleep for 7 to 9 hours. Good quality sleep each night can support your overall health and blood sugar regulation.

9. Manage stress

Stress can increase blood sugar levels by triggering the release of stress hormones, such as cortisol, which can interfere with insulin function. Practice stress management techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing, or prenatal massage, to keep stress in check.

Make sure to maintain a healthy weight before conception by eating well and working out. This can help to reduce the risk of gestational diabetes. Also, regularly check your blood sugar levels so that you can make dietary and lifestyle changes accordingly.