Gauahar Khan reveals she suffered an early miscarriage; says C-section is ‘not easier’

Gauahar Khan recently opened up about a heartbreaking miscarriage at nine weeks of pregnancy. She says people don't know how painful a C-section is.

Actor Gauahar Khan, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar, recently launched her new YouTube podcast MaaaNoranjan. She uses the platform to talk about motherhood, pregnancy, and her personal experiences. In the first episode, Gauahar shared that she went through a miscarriage before the birth of her son, Zehaan. The actor, known for her strong and outspoken personality since winning Bigg Boss 7, shared that the loss happened around nine weeks into the pregnancy. She described it as an “extremely difficult” time. She also addressed common misconceptions about childbirth, calling out recent remarks by actor Suniel Shetty and stressing that people don’t know how painful a cesarean section or C-section is.

Gauahar Khan suffered a miscarriage

In the first episode of her YouTube podcast MaaaNoranjan, Gauahar Khan shared that she had a miscarriage before the birth of her son, Zehaan, something she hadn’t spoken about publicly until now. The actor revealed that she lost the pregnancy at nearly nine weeks and described it as an incredibly difficult experience. “There’s one thing I never told everyone. I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan… It’s impossible to describe that feeling. It was a pregnancy, I lost the baby after almost 9 weeks,” she said. Gauahar also mentioned that she had a C-section delivery, and plans to open up more about these personal experiences in future podcast episodes.

Gauahar Khan calls out myths around C-section

Gauahar Khan also used her podcast to speak about the common misconceptions surrounding caesarean deliveries. She addressed the widespread belief that a C-section is an “easier” or more “comfortable” option compared to a natural birth—something she strongly disagrees with based on her personal experience.

Reacting to a recent statement made by actor Suniel Shetty, who praised his daughter Athiya Shetty for choosing a natural delivery over a C-section, Gauahar expressed her disappointment. “A what? I want to scream at the top of my voice and say how could you say that? Like how?” she said emotionally. “There are so many myths around this topic that if someone is having a C-section, it’s the easier option. How can there be so much misinformation? And for a male celebrity to say that, who didn’t go through pregnancy, who didn’t carry a child, who doesn’t know how painful a C-section is, it’s just wrong.”

For the unversed, Shetty had said Athiya chose not to opt for the “comfort” of a C-section, which drew criticism for considering that caesarean deliveries are less challenging or courageous.

What is C-section delivery?

A C-section or caesarean section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby through incisions made in the mother’s abdomen and uterus. According to recent research by the World Health Organization (WHO), caesarean section rates are steadily increasing worldwide, now making up more than 1 in 5 (21 percent) of all childbirths. It may be planned in advance due to medical reasons or performed as an emergency during labour when natural delivery is not possible or includes numerous problems. There is a misconception that this is an easy option compared to natural delivery. However, a C-section typically takes a longer recovery period and is more physically demanding than a vaginal birth.

Tips to recover after a C-section

Recovering from a C-section delivery can take up to 6-8 weeks. Since your body needs time and care to heal from surgery, it is important to go slow and follow these recovery tips:

Get plenty of rest and allow your body time to heal.

Avoid using stairs frequently in the early days.

Do not lift heavy objects, as it can be risky for your body.

When sneezing or coughing, hold your abdomen gently to protect the incision site.

Avoid sex or using tampons until your doctor gives you go ahead.

Skip workouts or any intense physical exercises post C-section delivery until you are fully healed.

Eat a healthy, nutritious diet to support your recovery and provide nourishment for your baby.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and aid healing.

Take your prescribed medicines on time to manage pain and prevent infection.

Be prepared for postpartum changes like vaginal dryness, hair loss, breast swelling, cramps, night sweats, and skin issues.

In addition, do not skip your postpartum checkups.