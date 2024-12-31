Gal Gadot survived a life-threatening blood clot in brain during pregnancy, says ‘Listen to your body’

Gal Gadot recently revealed about her life-threatening blood clot in her brain during her fourth pregnancy. She shared her harrowing journey with her fans to raise awareness and give strength to those facing those issues.

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress known for her roles in Wonder Woman and Heart of Stone, recently opened up about a terrifying health scare during her fourth pregnancy. While expecting her youngest daughter, Ori, Gadot suffered a blood clot in her brain, diagnosed as cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), a rare condition that affects approximately 3 in 100,000 pregnant women over 30, mentioned Gadot. The 39-year-old actress experienced weeks of excruciating headaches before the doctors identified the blood clot during her eighth month of pregnancy in February 2024. To ensure her safety and that of her baby, Ori was delivered via emergency surgery earlier this year. Gadot described the diagnosis as a “terrifying” experience that brought immense fear during an already challenging time.

Gal Gadot: “I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain.”

On Monday morning, Gal Gadot shared a heartfelt photo from the hospital in a social media post. In the image, she gazes lovingly at her newborn daughter, Ori, peacefully resting in her arms as Gadot sipped her black coffee.

Gadot reflecting on a challenging year, writes in her post, “This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar.”

Gal Gadot explained the events that unfolded in February, during her eighth month of pregnancy with her youngest daughter. “In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” recalled Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot described how her family rushed to the hospital, and within hours, she underwent emergency surgery. “My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear,” she continued. “Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.” The Wonder Woman actress also expressed her gratitude toward the medical team who helped her recover fully.

Always listen to your body and be aware: Gal Gadot warns her fans

In sharing her personal journey, Gal Gadot emphasized two important lessons. “The journey has taught me so much,” Gal Gadot wrote. “First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life-saving.”

She also highlighted the significance of awareness. “Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in brain). It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.

Gal Gadot emphasized that her intention in sharing this information was not to cause fear but to empower others. “If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she concluded. Her message was clear: trust your body and be informed, as early detection can be life-saving.

Blood clot in brain during pregnancy: What does it mean?

Just like Gal Gadot, many pregnant women go through multiple complications. Blood clot in brain is one of the many risks pregnant women face, both during pregnancy and after childbirth. A blood clot in the brain, also known as cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), is a rare but serious condition. A study published in the World Journal of Clinical Cases highlights that cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) is a rare yet potentially life-threatening condition in pregnant women.

Take a Poll What is your go-to home remedy for managing PCOD symptoms? Methi seeds water

Apply cider vinegar

Cinnamon tea

Turmeric and honey Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Previous Next

While clots often form in the deep veins of the legs or pelvis (deep vein thrombosis, or DVT), they can also form in the brain, as in Gal Gadot’s case. The clot prevents blood from draining properly from the brain, leading to increased pressure in the blood vessels. This can cause swelling and even hemorrhaging (bleeding) in the brain. CVT affects around 5 people per 1 million annually, and pregnant women, especially those in the first few weeks postpartum, are particularly vulnerable, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

What are the symptoms of cerebral venous thrombosis?

Symptoms of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) can vary depending on where the blood clot is. A quick response to these symptoms increases the chance of recovery. Common physical symptoms include

Sudden severe headache

Blurred vision

Weakness

Fainting or loss of consciousness

Loss of control over movement in part of the body

Difficulty in speaking

Seizures

Coma

How to diagnose cerebral venous thrombosis?

To diagnose cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), healthcare providers will review your medical history and conduct a physical exam. Family and friends may provide details about symptoms, particularly if the person is unconscious. The final diagnosis is typically based on blood flow in the brain, assessed through imaging tests. Common diagnostic tests include:

MRI scan

CT scan

Venography

Angiography

Ultrasound

Blood tests

Also read: Pregnant? Avoid these 7 habits to keep complications at bay

How is cerebral venous thrombosis treated?

Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) treatment begins immediately in a hospital. A treatment plan could include:

Fluids

Antibiotics (if infection is present)

Medication to control seizures

Monitoring brain pressure

Anticoagulants (used to prevent further clotting)

Surgery

Continuous monitoring of brain activity

Monitoring eyesight and any other changes

Rehabilitation (rehab)

Are blood clots preventable?

As per the Johns Hopkins Medicine, blood clots, including those that can lead to a stroke, are preventable with a healthy lifestyle, which includes:

Eat a healthy diet : Focus on a low-fat diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

: Focus on a low-fat diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Exercise regularly : Aim for daily physical activity to improve circulation and maintain a healthy weight.

: Aim for daily physical activity to improve circulation and maintain a healthy weight. Avoid cigarette smoke : Smoking increases the risk of blood clots by damaging blood vessels and affecting blood flow.

: Smoking increases the risk of blood clots by damaging blood vessels and affecting blood flow. Control chronic health conditions : Manage conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol to reduce clot risk.

: Manage conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol to reduce clot risk. Maintain a healthy weight: Keeping your weight in check can lower the chances of developing blood clots.

By adopting these healthy habits, you can significantly lower the chances of developing blood clots and prevent complications like stroke!