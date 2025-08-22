Gynae reveals which birth control method is right for you: Pills, IUDs, and more

Choosing birth control is a key part of managing your reproductive health. It’s not just about preventing pregnancy. Birth control can also help with hormonal issues, reduce period pain, and fit your daily life and plans. Learning about options like pills, IUDs, implants, and natural methods can help you decide what’s best for you. Before making a decision, consult a healthcare professional for guidance. They can help you find what matches your health and lifestyle. Each method has its pros and cons, so understanding them is important.
Why do women have to take birth control?
Many women use birth control not just to prevent unplanned pregnancies, but also to manage various reproductive health conditions.
Common reasons include:
Irregular periods: Regulating menstrual cycles can provide relief from the unpredictability of menstrual cycles.
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): “Birth control can help manage symptoms like acne and excessive hair growth,” Dr Padma Srivastava, Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, tells Health Shots.
Effective birth control also lets women plan their families in a way that fits their personal and career goals.
What factors should you consider when choosing birth control?
Choosing birth control is personal and depends on a few critical factors:
Health status: Pre-existing conditions matter.
Age: “Different methods may be more suitable for different age groups”, suggests Dr Srivastava.
Reproductive goals: Whether you want to become pregnant soon, in the distant future, or not at all.
Lifestyle: Consider your daily routine, work schedule, and personal preferences.
What are 5 methods of birth control?
Here are some common birth control methods to help you understand your options.
1. Pills
Oral contraceptive pills are one of the most widely used and convenient methods for birth control. They contain hormones that primarily work by preventing ovulation, as per the journal Pharmaceuticals.
Benefits:
It can regulate menstrual cycles.
May help reduce period pain and improve acne symptoms.
Easy to take and widely available.
Disadvantages:
Requires daily intake at the same time.
It may not be suitable for women with issues like high blood pressure, migraines, or a history of blood clots.
Consulting a healthcare provider before starting a pill is crucial.
2. IUDs (Intrauterine Devices)
IUDs are small devices inserted into the uterus by a healthcare professional. They come in two types: hormonal and copper, as per the Mount Sinai Journal of Medicine.
Benefits:
Long-lasting (3-10 years).
Low-maintenance and highly effective. Hormonal IUDs can alleviate heavy periods, while copper IUDs are hormone-free for those avoiding hormones.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!